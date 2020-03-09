Wells Fargo directors step down days before grilling by Congress

Wells Fargo & Co. said on Monday two directors, including Chairwoman Elizabeth Duke, have resigned, effective from March 8, days before they were set to appear before the U.S. Congress as part of an investigation into bank’s sales practices.

In a statement, the bank named James Quigley as the other board member who stepped down.

The two were set to testify at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, where the committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters said she would call for their resignations.

The hearing has not been removed from the committee’s official calendar.

A representative for Waters was not immediately available for comment.

The committee has been investigating the bank and its relationship with regulators after a sales practices scandal that began in 2016, when it was revealed the bank opened potentially millions of unauthorized accounts. The bank has paid over $7 billion in penalties and fees related to the scandal.