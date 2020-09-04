Wells Fargo settles charges stemming from its handling of customers’ annuities

WASHINGTON — Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to pay $2.12 million in fines and restitution to settle U.S. regulatory charges its brokers failed to properly account for the costs of switching customers who owned variable annuities to new investments.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said Wells Fargo failed to supervise the suitability of recommendations that customers sell variable annuities carrying “surrender” fees, and use proceeds to buy mutual funds and unit investment trusts carrying upfront sales charges.

FINRA said the cost of switching could more than offset the higher returns available on the new investments, leaving customers with less income than if they had stayed put.

It said it identified at least 101 potentially unsuitable switches, including a customer who incurred $14,037 in fees and charges when surrendering a $180,500 annuity.