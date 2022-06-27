 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wells Fargo to cover employees’ cost of travel for legal abortions

Wells Fargo & Company.

The Wells Fargo stagecoach is a symbol of the company. Photo courtesy of Wells Fargo Advisors

NEW YORK — Wells Fargo & Co. told staff on Monday it will reimburse employees and their dependents for travel and lodging costs associated with traveling more than 50 miles for health care services, like abortions, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

It is the latest financial company to expand health care policies to cover these costs following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision announced last week overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. 

The bank’s Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage and investment unit is based in St. Louis.

