Wellspent Brewing to reopen with new owner, same brewer
Wellspent Brewing to reopen with new owner, same brewer

Wellspent Brewing Co. in Midtown is reopening next week after closing in August.

Kyle Kohlmorgan and his wife, Angela, opened the taproom and brewery in March 2018 but were unable to sustain its operation and put the building up for sale last summer.

“I assumed I would be moving on from brewing,” Kohlmorgan said.

In October, one of Wellspent’s customers, Eben Shantz, made an offer to buy the building and keep Wellspent’s name, with Kohlmorgan as head brewer.

The brewery will maintain a rotating selection of beers, with 10 on tap for the reopening celebration, set for Feb. 15 at noon.

“It’s still my beer, my ethos,” said Kohlmorgan. “It’s the best possible outcome we could have.”

