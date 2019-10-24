"I don't feel great about the contract but I have these two to think about. I can't keep striking. I've got to keep a roof over their head," said United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, who who watches television with her daughter Myia on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at their home in Hazelwood. "I just don't want to have to move again. It would be the third time this year," said Higgins, a former Lordstown plant employee. Her husband Jonathon Stafford is on medical leave from the Spring Hill plant which voted down the contract. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
WENTZVILLE — After General Motors’ proposed contract with the United Auto Workers received some mixed results in early voting, attention is on remaining plants, like Wentzville, where members are casting ballots until 6 p.m. Thursday.
At around 2 p.m. Thursday, Wentzville UAW chapter President Glenn Kage said he’s heard mixed reviews from voting union members, and it is not obvious which way the vote will go. He said there were members waiting to cast their ballots at midnight on Wednesday, when voting started.
Local union chapters must submit voting results to the UAW International Friday afternoon. Kage said some employees could be back at work as early as Friday night, if members agree to ratify the contract.
Some workers are ready to accept the tentative agreement and end the strike, but others are not ready yet.
“I just think it’s time that the corporations in this country share a little bit of the wealth,” said Jesse Wargowsky, a GM employee.
Wargowsky said he thinks some of the employees believe that the workers may need to stay on strike a little longer in order to get more favorable terms.
“If you don’t get them now, you won’t get them next time, especially if there’s a downturn,” he said.
As part of the tentative agreement, GM has committed to invest $1.5 billion in the company’s Wentzville assembly plant. If the contract is ratified, the the Wentzville plant would make the "next generation" of GM's midsize pickup trucks.
Under a package of subsidies and workforce development proposals signed in July by Gov. Mike Parson, GM would receive tax credits. Under the plan, GM would get up to $5 million each year over a 10-year period, as long as the company invests at least $750 million in the Wentzville assembly plant.
