DARDENNE PRAIRIE — The superintendent of the Wentzville School District at a public meeting on Wednesday night threatened to file suit against this growing suburb if aldermen approved tax incentives for a controversial $70 million apartment and commercial complex.

The Board of Aldermen, in response, delayed action on the proposed project, at Bryan and Feise roads.

“You can delay approval of this project and come to the table,” Wentzville Superintendent Danielle Tormala said during a hearing on the proposed tax breaks. Or, she said, the district would sue.

Earlier in the meeting, Jim Cook, a principal with project developer Mia Rose Holdings, asked for a delay so he could meet with the school district "in an attempt to work something out on this project."

He said developers had learned of the situation with the school district before the meeting.

Mayor John Gotway, a key supporter of the project, said in an interview after the meeting that the city would take part in such a meeting if invited. Gotway said the city needs the sales tax revenue it would get from the project to shore up its finances over the long term.

The city is looking to abate property taxes on the project for 12 years. The school district opposes the plan, saying it would hinder the rapidly growing district's ability to serve its students.

The city's bond counsel estimates that the property tax breaks would total about $4 million overall, including about $3.4 million that would normally go to the Wentzville district.

City Administrator James Knowles III said in an interview that developers previously agreed to a provision that caps the total that the district would miss out on during the 12-year period at 10% more than the $3.4 million estimate. The cap also applies to other affected taxing districts, he said.

Tormala said in an interview that the district is still researching the impact of that provision.

Tormala at the hearing questioned the legality of the city's plan to issue $68 million in industrial revenue bonds for the project, asserting that the apartment building and commercial outlets planned don't meet state law's definition of what the bonds could be used for.

The law authorizing such bonds, for which the developer would be responsible for paying principal and interest, allows cities to abate property taxes for such projects.

Knowles, the city administrator, said in an interview that the bonds are indeed allowed by state law for residential and commercial purposes and that a 1981 state attorney general's opinion backs up that point.

Opponents of the project have complained that the four-story, 190-unit apartment building wouldn't fit in with nearby subdivisions.

The project also calls for a barbecue restaurant with pickleball and volleyball courts, a drive-thru coffee shop, a wine and liquor store, and a gas station/convenience store.

Critics also complain that the project would add to traffic problems despite plans by the city and developers to make millions of dollars in street improvements.

They also contend that the property tax breaks aren't needed to attract new business to the affluent community.

"We do not have to lure developers into our community by dangling tax incentives," opponent and incoming Alderman Laura Gittemeier told the board in the hearing.

Gittemeier was just elected as an alderman herself but won't be sworn in until a board meeting next week. She was among about 75 people, mostly opponents, who packed the meeting room.

Opponents also complained that Gotway had abused his power by calling a special meeting Wednesday night to get the incentives passed before Gittemeier replaced a supporter of the plan whom she defeated in last week's election. Another newly elected alderman hasn't said how he would vote on the issue.

Action also was delayed by the board on other parts of the incentive package.

That includes an exemption of construction materials bought for the project from sales taxes and a special 2% sales tax increase at the development through community improvement and transportation development districts.

Supporters say the project is needed to shore up finances for the St. Charles County municipality of about 13,000 people.

Gotway says the $450,000 to $500,000 a year in additional city sales tax revenue is important to a community with limited space available for commercial development.

If the project is rejected, Gotway warned earlier in the week, "that piece of property will sit vacant for a long time (and) the long-term future of Dardenne Prairie is in jeopardy."