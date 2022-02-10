‘We’ve had a paradigm shift’: St. Louis companies grapple with a new office environment

CLAYTON — Emily Lewis was more than ready to return to the office when her employer, accounting firm Ernst & Young, reopened in July after more than year of working from home.

The auditor missed collaborating with coworkers, and mentoring younger employees was harder to do via video conferencing.

"For my team, we have a great dynamic in person that just doesn't translate as well over Microsoft Teams," said Lewis, 26. "I'm a big fan of the office."

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, there’s little consensus of what Corporate America's new normal is. But some companies, like Ernst & Young in Clayton, believe they've figured it out with a hybrid work schedule, free meals and unassigned desks. Experts say that the pandemic has ushered in a new era for companies, in which each business will have to define where and how they work best.

"That to me is the single biggest change," said Tom Ray, first vice president of commercial real estate firm CBRE. "Companies are a lot more nimble in their thinking and more willing to experiment than before the pandemic."

Stay-at-home orders forced most companies to shift to remote work in March 2020. But the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines did not usher in the nationwide return-to-office movement that some had predicted. With new coronavirus variants emerging and doubts rising, the office market across the country became sluggish.

New data from commercial real estate firm JLL suggests companies are regaining confidence in the office market. Leasing volume across the country was 50% higher at the end of 2021 compared to the first quarter of the pandemic in 2020.

A "flight to quality" — where tenants ditch their older buildings for newer spaces — is largely driving this movement, said David Steinbach, managing director of JLL in St. Louis.

"I think this is going to be the trend of the future," Steinbach said. "Employers are figuring out that their real estate costs pale in comparison to employee recruitment and retention."

These new buildings offer more enticing amenities and provide a "healthier" space, like better air systems and touchless elevators and doors. The new Creve Coeur office building Edge@West, for example, was 89% leased in 2021 at rental rates 20% above the average market rate, said CBRE's Ray, who handles the property's leasing.

Ernst & Young, which calls itself EY, wanted better technology integration for its 400 employees in Clayton, so it made plans before the pandemic to move across the street to Centene Plaza, a new office high-rise at Forsyth Boulevard and Hanley Road that's part of health insurance company Centene Corp.'s nearly $1 billion campus development, said Jeff Hoelscher, EY's managing partner in St. Louis.

A hybrid schedule is now the norm — a major plus during EY's busy season when employees often have to work longer hours.

"We've had a paradigm shift," said Hoelscher. "I'm bullish on the way we're melding the old and new models."

EY's new digs offer a wall-size Microsoft Surface computer, easy laptop hook-ups, among other tech perks. It also features trendy colors and materials, like glass doors, a marble kitchen top, and deep blue, plush chairs. Snake plants are spread throughout the office, along with inspirational quotes and a brick wall painted with the St. Louis city flag.

Working from home was a big adjustment for Patrick Bishop, senior manager in technology risk. But the former corporate road warrior grew to love the flexibility of working from home, where he could take a break to walk his dog or hit the treadmill for 30 minutes.

Now, Bishop, 34, spends about two days a week in EY's office. The first day back, he said, was "fantastic."

"Everyone experienced COVID drain," he said. "It was just really good to see people … it was energizing."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.