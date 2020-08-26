 Skip to main content
Wexford 'confident' construction will resume on new Cortex office project
ST. LOUIS — The developer behind a $115 million, 320,000 square-foot office building in the Cortex tech district said Wednesday it expects construction to resume "in the near future" after a pause due to the COVID-19 crisis that has likely pushed the opening back several months to later in 2022.

Tom Osha of Wexford Science and Technology emphasized that the firm's commitment to the project at 4210 Duncan Avenue "has not wavered." Wexford is developing the building with Chicago real estate firm Ventas, which said in regulatory filings this year that it was pausing some of its developments.

"We aren't ready to make any announcements yet, but we're having some good conversations around potential anchor tenants for the building," Osha said. "We're confident we'll be restarting this project at some point in the near future and that Ventas will be right there alongside us."

4210 Duncan rendering

Ventas Inc., a Chicago-based real estate investment trust, is expanding its presence in St. Louis with a new $115 million development in the Cortex Innovation District at 4210 Duncan.

 Handout
