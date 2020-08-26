Wexford 'confident' construction will resume on new Cortex office project

ST. LOUIS — The developer behind a $115 million, 320,000 square-foot office building in the Cortex tech district said Wednesday it expects construction to resume "in the near future" after a pause due to the COVID-19 crisis that has likely pushed the opening back several months to later in 2022.

Tom Osha of Wexford Science and Technology emphasized that the firm's commitment to the project at 4210 Duncan Avenue "has not wavered." Wexford is developing the building with Chicago real estate firm Ventas, which said in regulatory filings this year that it was pausing some of its developments.

"We aren't ready to make any announcements yet, but we're having some good conversations around potential anchor tenants for the building," Osha said. "We're confident we'll be restarting this project at some point in the near future and that Ventas will be right there alongside us."

