What’s next in the Bader Farms lawsuit? Q&A with Bayer attorney Chris Hohn on the $265 million case

We think that was the fundamental point presented at trial and really, was uncontroverted. Dr. Baldwin and Mr. Bader himself acknowledged that armillaria is in the orchard and is hurting his trees.

The other piece that we feel very strongly about is that Bader Farms did not sustain any damages. As you saw the evidence presented at trial, his peach profits as evidenced in his financial statements went up during the time period where he was claiming that he was suffering from dicamba damage. The fact that Monsanto’s products didn’t cause his losses, that armillaria is producing any tree losses and that his peach profits went up during the time period that he’s claiming an impact we think were very strong components of evidence that were presented to the jury.

That’s really a fundamental perspective that we want to get across, in addition to the fact that we presented strong evidence that there is a real need for this Xtend and Xtendimax technology for farmers. Monsanto brought those products to market to benefit farmers who need them to fight resistant weeds, and unfortunately Mr. Bader is experiencing some losses in his orchard, but again, those losses are due to armillaria.