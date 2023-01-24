What's being built near you? Search St. Louis City building permits

Search building permits issued in the city of St. Louis since 2012. The search only contains permits issued for projects with estimated costs of at least $1,000.
Search by address or neighborhood to find permits issued in a certain area, or by permit type or estimated project cost to narrow down which permits are displayed.
When searching by a specific street or address, avoid using the street suffix or abbreviation.
Source: city of St. Louis
