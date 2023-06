Want know what's being built near you? Explore our database of building permits issued in St. Louis city since 2012 for construction projects with estimated costs of at least $1,000.

You can search the database by address or neighborhood to find permits issued in a certain area, or by permit type or estimated project cost to narrow down which permits are displayed.

When searching by a specific street or address, avoid using the street suffix or abbreviation.

Loading... Source: City of St. Louis