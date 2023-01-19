What's next for St. Louis' AT&T tower and why developer is looking for out-of-state funding

ST. LOUIS — Filling the 44-story, former AT&T tower may not be developer Advantes Group’s biggest challenge with the long-vacant building. Instead, convincing St. Louisans that the downtown area is safe and deserves a comeback could be paramount in determining its success.

The St. Louis-based developer is gearing to go out of state to find more financing for the $300 million redevelopment. And the owners, husband-and-wife team Brian and Gretchen Minges, say they will need city support — from tax incentives to policing — to make the project a reality.

“St. Louis at times is its own worst enemy,” Brian Minges said in one of their first interviews on the AT&T redevelopment. “People think that if one person didn’t do a project, then there was a reason that that project should never get done.”

Advantes Group, known for its historic renovations throughout the city, plans to transform the skyscraper into a “vertical city” with hundreds of apartments, office workers and hotel guests rebranded as “The Beacon on Chestnut” — a place, the Mingeses said, that could represent a beacon of growth for a struggling city.

It’s a big risk: The 1.4 million-square-foot building, the largest in the state of Missouri, was built during an era when companies needed palatial headquarters and when downtown St. Louis had more business. Today, companies are downsizing their offices and the region has stagnant growth and is grappling with crime.

“Downtown is the heartbeat of this region,” he said. “This building is the heartbeat of downtown.”

The developers say they believe that investment can move things forward and that a highly amenitized building with unparalleled 360-degree views can be the key to kick it off.

“It’s kind of a chicken-and-the-egg thing,” said Gretchen Minges. “There’s not much down there now, but someone’s got to be the first one to break the ice and start pushing forward.”

Neal Richardson, executive director of the St. Louis Development Corp., said his agency is supportive of the redevelopment because it will create more employment, housing, retail and hospitality options “in the heart of downtown, which is the economic engine for the entire region.”

“We look forward to seeing one of the most recognizable buildings in the St. Louis skyline come back to life,” Richardson said in an email.

Since starting in 2009, Advantes Group has focused on historic renovation and has completed four conversions of shuttered city schools, like Hope Lutheran and Wilkinson, into apartments.

More recently, Advantes turned its attention to Laclede’s Landing, a historic neighborhood in downtown St. Louis abutting the Mississippi River. The company had to go out-of-state to find financing to fund its first project there.

Like the AT&T building, the Landing had a lot stacked against it: nightlife was gone, infrastructure was poor and the main parking garage was demolished during the Gateway Arch renovations. Locals saw no reason to visit. And Advantes had to draw from lenders based outside of the region.

“Any good attraction of capital and development is having to come from outside (of the region) versus the inside out,” Brian Minges said, “and it’s part of our perception problem.”

City support in the form of financial incentives, policing, managing homeless encampments and the like is needed to turn that around, Gretchen Minges said.

“They have to do their part to succeed,” she said. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

“Clearly, in order for this project to work, we have to get more businesses out there, we have to have the city doing their fair share of policing and reducing crime, which usually comes with (more) development coming down,” she said.

The AT&T building wasn’t on the Mingeses’ to-do list two years ago when they toured the property, located about six blocks northwest of Busch Stadium.

The skyscraper was built in 1986 for Southwestern Bell Co. for $120 million, or about $320 million in today’s money. The company eventually moved to Texas and sold its tower, though it still maintained a lease at 909 Chestnut Street.

But by 2017, the company, now known as AT&T, decided to move its employees to other nearby buildings. That same year, U.S. Bank sued the owner and foreclosed on the property.

The building languished in receivership for a few years, until this past year when New York-based SomeraRoad Inc. bought it for just $4.1 million. Bondholders at the time held about $107 million in debt on the building.

SomeraRoad approached Advantes about taking on a redevelopment. It agreed, but only if it could pursue historic tax credits. The project would be dead without them, Brian Minges said. And late last year, the company succeeded in getting the building on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that allows Advantes to access about $80 million in state and federal tax credits. The company now plans to buy the building from SomeraRoad by January 2024.

Brian Minges said he is searching for a bridge loan to help acquire the AT&T building and fund some of the pre-development work, though he said he has half of the funding needed to pull off the $300 million redevelopment. Tax abatement worth $27 million is pending at the Board of Aldermen.

Advantes’ first project, buying and renovating the Bi-State Building at 701 North First Street, became Peper Lofts, which added the Landing’s first-ever apartments and where Advantes set up its office.

“We’re getting some density down here,” Minges said. “The tide is changing.”