Wheelhouse, Start Bar to reopen in downtown St. Louis after battle over coronavirus violations

ST. LOUIS — Downtown bars Wheelhouse and Start Bar will reopen this month, operators announced Tuesday, after a reversal of the city's order that the popular nightclub spots shut down for a year over COVID-19 health violations.

"We appreciate the city counselor's office working with us so our outstanding employees can return to work," a statement on Wheelhouse's Facebook page reads. "We are asking for your assistance in respecting the city's orders so that we can continue serving our great customers and to ensure the 137 employees on our team can continue working to support themselves and their families."

Wheelhouse will reopen on Friday evening, while Start Bar and The Midwestern will reopen the following weekend, the post states. Wheelhouse will be operating at a third of its capacity with table service only. Reservations are encouraged, the post states.

Wheelhouse co-owners Stephen Savage, Jared Ater and Nick Del Gaiso, who also own Start Bar next door and Midwestern nearby, have faced an ongoing saga with city staff and attorneys over coronavirus health measures.