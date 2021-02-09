 Skip to main content
Wheelhouse, Start Bar to reopen in downtown St. Louis after battle over coronavirus violations
Wheelhouse, Start Bar to reopen in downtown St. Louis after battle over coronavirus violations

City closes Wheelhouse and Start Bar

Slushy machines turn at the bar and arcade games sit unused inside the empty Start Bar in Downtown St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. St. Louis City has ordered the closure of the bar and nearby Wheelhouse until 2022 because of repeated health ordinance violations related to the Coronavirus. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — Downtown bars Wheelhouse and Start Bar will reopen this month, operators announced Tuesday, after a reversal of the city's order that the popular nightclub spots shut down for a year over COVID-19 health violations.

"We appreciate the city counselor's office working with us so our outstanding employees can return to work," a statement on Wheelhouse's Facebook page reads. "We are asking for your assistance in respecting the city's orders so that we can continue serving our great customers and to ensure the 137 employees on our team can continue working to support themselves and their families." 

Wheelhouse will reopen on Friday evening, while Start Bar and The Midwestern will reopen the following weekend, the post states. Wheelhouse will be operating at a third of its capacity with table service only. Reservations are encouraged, the post states.

Wheelhouse co-owners Stephen Savage, Jared Ater and Nick Del Gaiso, who also own Start Bar next door and Midwestern nearby, have faced an ongoing saga with city staff and attorneys over coronavirus health measures.

City officials first ordered Wheelhouse and Start Bar closed for two weeks over the summer after the Wheelhouse Instagram page shared a video of patrons reveling together on a packed dance floor without masks on.

The bars' owners filed suit against the city, but a judge quickly rejected a request for a temporary restraining order, stating the city was allowed to issue a cease and desist to the businesses because of health concerns. Start Bar released a statement that it was closed "until further notice," and co-owner Stephen Savage, who also owns Wheelhouse, said it was "impossible" to operate his businesses under the city's restrictions.

The bars again sued the city after they were closed for another two weeks in November. In January, Wheelhouse and Start Bar were ordered closed for a year. The businesses' owners then hired legal representation from Jefferson City to navigate what Savage called a "political war." 

“Starting in May of 2020, we were ordered to be the mask police and micro manage your social interactions,” Savage wrote on social media following the closure. “We believe you are free to make your own choices.”

Wheelhouse will open Friday at 7 p.m.

