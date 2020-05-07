When restrictions ease, health board says St. Louis needs to be ready with masks, testing

ST. LOUIS — During a virtual meeting of the city's Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals Thursday, officials said that more steps can be taken to protect the public when the shelter-in-place order is lifted on May 18.

Dr. Will Ross, who heads the city board, said by some estimates, the city should be prepared to provide 100,000 to 200,000 masks to people who do not otherwise have access to them.

"By May 18, when individuals say 'I don't know how to get a mask,' we will have to tell them... 'this is where you go,'" Ross said. "We have to do that."

City Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said that the city has started to receive some of the COVID-19 test kits that it has worked to obtain since March, and soon will be in a better position to offer testing to the general public.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member