When restrictions ease, health board says St. Louis needs to be ready with masks, testing

ST. LOUIS — During a virtual meeting of the city's Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals Thursday, officials said that more steps can be taken to protect the public when the shelter-in-place order is lifted on May 18.
Dr. Will Ross, who heads the city board, said by some estimates, the city should be prepared to provide 100,000 to 200,000 masks to people who do not otherwise have access to them.
"By May 18, when individuals say 'I don't know how to get a mask,' we will have to tell them... 'this is where you go,'" Ross said. "We have to do that."
City Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said that the city has started to receive some of the COVID-19 test kits that it has worked to obtain since March, and soon will be in a better position to offer testing to the general public.
