Where’s the wasabi? 7-Eleven is sued over snack mix

NEW YORK — 7-Eleven, the convenience chain known for Slurpees and Big Gulp beverages, has been sued by a U.S. consumer who claims its private-label Wasabi Delight Flavored Snack Mix contains no wasabi.

The lawsuit, filed on Sunday night in Manhattan federal court by Oscar Ithier, joins hundreds of proposed $5 million-or-larger class actions accusing food companies of overcharging consumers through false and misleading packaging.

Ithier said the label for 7-Eleven’s snack mix is deceptive because neither the wasabi powder in the “crunchy wasabi peanuts” nor the artificial wasabi flavor in the “wasabi green peas” on the ingredients list contains wasabi.

The West Harrison, New York resident also said real wasabi, a greenish Japanese condiment that is similar to horseradish and has antioxidant properties, tastes “bright and pungent” with a fast-fading heat, while “fake” wasabi burns hotter and longer.

“Defendant gained an advantage against other companies, and against consumers seeking to purchase a product that contained some wasabi,” the complaint said.