Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

STAMFORD, Conn. — Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp., has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service — and the phone is ringing off the hook.

“Our orders jumped 50-fold in April, it was like a switch got flipped,” said Kane.

Goodway, which has a factory in Stamford, Connecticut, builds machines that spray an alcohol-infused mist to sanitize surfaces. Until a few months ago, those devices were just a tiny part of its business, catering mostly to places like industrial bakeries that had to constantly clean surfaces.

Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the United States, everyone wants one.

Kane, who employs 110 workers in the family-owned company, has fielded calls from hotels, gyms and casinos, as well as factories and warehouses. Many would previously never have thought they needed such machines, which often look much like souped-up vacuum cleaners.

The rise of this industry is one example of a sector that is booming during a pandemic that has laid waste to so many parts of the economy.