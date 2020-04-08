Why did Google ban Zoom software from employee laptops?
Why did Google ban Zoom software from employee laptops?

Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Wednesday banned Zoom video conferencing application from its employees’ laptops, citing security concerns.

“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees,” Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said.

Google will still allow the use of Zoom through mobile apps and browsers, he added.

The app, owned by Zoom Video Communications Inc., is facing a backlash from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions and “zoombombing,” where uninvited guests crash into meetings.

BuzzFeed first reported the news.

Shares of Zoom were up about 1.5% at $115.

