Why U.S. energy CEOs will get big payouts despite oil meltdown

“If you are at the top of the group, you get more. If you’re at the bottom of the group you get less,” Burney said. “You don’t have to reset goals with the ebb and flow of energy prices.”

A $1.3 million payout as shareholders lose big

More than 90% of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies use relative TSR to calculate long-term stock incentives for senior executives, Burney said. Across the S&P 500, 60% of companies use relative TSR.

The use of relative TSR has helped top executives at the 15 largest oil and gas producers receive more than $2 billion in reported compensation in the last decade, said Doug Terreson, an energy analyst at Evercore ISI.

For example, Devon Energy Corp. CEO David Hager received $1.3 million in stock at the end of January as a reward for total shareholder returns falling by 41% over three years. That was good enough for an 11th place finish among its 15-company peer group, Devon disclosed in its proxy.

Hager received only 60% of his target grant because Devon’s TSR was below median performance in the peer group. The previous year, he received no TSR-related payout because Devon ranked 13th out of 15 peers.

A spokesman for Devon declined to comment.