WILDWOOD —Peak Resorts, headquartered in Wildwood and owner of 17 ski properties including Hidden Valley, is being acquired by Vail Resorts for $11 per share.
The boards of both companies have approved the deal, valued at about $264 million, the companies announced Monday. Shareholders must still approve the sale. The transaction, if approved, is expected to close this fall.
Peak Resorts shares surged on the news, up 112.2% to $10.82 in premarket trading.
The companies said operations at all Peak Resorts ski areas are expected to continue in the ordinary course of business.
For the 2019-20 season, Vail Resorts said it will honor and continue to sell all Peak Resorts pass products.
Upon closing, Vail Resorts plans to retain the “vast majority” of each resort’s employees, the companies said.
Vail Resorts’ subsidiaries operate 17 mountain resorts and three urban ski areas. The company also owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
This story will be updated.