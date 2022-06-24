 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winners of the 2022 Top Workplaces awards

From the Employees call these St. Louis-area businesses the best places to work series
What are the best places to work in St. Louis? Employees said these businesses are excellent employers.

Small category

Rank Name Size Band Year founded Ownership Primary sector U.S. headquarters Global employees
1 Top Flite Financial Inc. Small 2002 Private Mortgage Brentwood 172
2 Twain Financial Partners Small 2013 Partnership Financial services St. Louis
3 KellyMitchell Group LLC Small 1998 Private IT staffing St. Louis
4 KrilogyTwain Financial Partners Small 2009 Private Financial services Creve Coeur 62
5 DriveCentric Small 2010 Private Software St. Louis
6 Title Partners Agency LLC Small 2006 Private Title insurance and escrow St. Louis 68
7 American Metals Supply Co. Small 1962 Private Wholesale distribution Hazelwood 127
8 Circa Properties Small 2007 Private Real estate St. Louis 61
9 Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Small 1996 Private Mortgage Madison, Wis. 10,555
10 The Simon Law Firm P.C. Small 2000 Private Law St. Louis 60
11 Secure24 Alarms Small 2007 Parent company Security and protection Earth City 120
12 Total Quality Logistics - TQL Small 1997 Private Logistics Cincinnati 9,000
13 Southwestern Hearing Centers Small 1947 Private Health care St. Charles 58
14 Agile Defense Small 1998 Private IT Reston, Va. 807
15 Homestead Financial Mortgage Small 1998 Private Mortgage Chesterfield
16 StraightUp Solar Small 2006 Private Solar design and installation St. Louis 108
17 Civil Design Small 1996 Private Construction and civil engineering St. Louis 100
18 CC3 Solutions Small 2017 Private Telecommunications and cybersecurity Des Peres
19 Rossman School Small 1917 Nonprofit Education St. Louis 59
20 Miracle-Ear Small 2000 Private Health care Earth City
21 Design Aire Heating and Cooling Small 1904 Private Heating and air conditioning Maryland Heights 87
22 Flat World Global Solutions Small 2006 Partnership Logistics O'Fallon, Mo. 93
23 Maryville Consulting Group Inc. Small 1994 Private Management consulting St. Louis 67
24 Mungenast St Louis Acura Small 1986 Private Auto dealership Ballwin 101
25 KnowledgeLake Inc. Small 1990 Private Software St. Louis 60
26 McClure Engineering Small 1953 Private Engineering St. Louis 98
27 ITF Group LLC Small 2012 Private Freight and warehousing St Charles 60
28 Technology Partners Small 1994 Private IT St. Louis 415
29 Kforce Small 1962 Public Business services Tampa 2,000
30 Icon Agility Services Small 1992 Private Managed services and outsourcing Chesterfield 56
31 Buildingstars International Small 1994 Private Franchise Maryland Heights 99
32 Altus Properties Small 2012 Private Commercial real estate St. Louis
33 Ccimw LLC Small 2011 Private Chemicals/paint St. Charles
34 Air Comfort Service Inc. Heating & Cooling Small 1969 Private Heating and air conditioning St. Louis
35 National Design Build Services Small 2007 Private Heating and air conditioning/refrigeration St. Louis 61
36 Sunset Transportation Small 1989 Private Logistics St. Louis 216
37 HOK Small 1955 Partnership Architecture St. Louis 1,600
38 Northwestern Mutual - St. Louis Small 1857 Cooperative/Mutual Financial services and insurance Milwaukee 32,397
39 Amitech Solutions Small 1999 Private Health care data St. Louis 81
40 Crescent Parts & Equipment Small 1944 Private Heating and air conditioning/refrigeration St. Louis 153
41 Concordia Publishing House Small 1869 Nonprofit Publishing St. Louis 165
42 1904labs Small 2016 Private Software St. Louis 77
43 Dodge Moving & Storage Small 1902 Private Transportation Earth City 87
44 Ideal Landscape Group Small 1985 Private Landscaping St. Louis 110
45 New American Funding Small 2003 Private Mortgage Tustin, Calif. 4,500
46 Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Small 2008 Private Financial services Clayton 75
47 Wyman Center Small 1898 Nonprofit Human and social services Eureka
48 Delmar Mortgage Small 1966 Private Mortgage St. Louis 220
49 Coastal Carriers Small 1999 Private Trucking Troy, Mo.
50 Westport Pools Inc. Small 1967 Private Recreation Maryland Heights 88
51 Sachs Electric Small 1925 Private Electrical St. Louis
52 Parents as Teachers Small 1984 Nonprofit Education nonprofit St. Louis 120
53 Facilisgroup Small 2006 Public Promotions St. Louis 86
54 Timberland Partners Small 1992 Private Property management Bloomington, Minn. 450
55 Veterans Care Coordination Small 2011 Private Health care coordination Lake Saint Louis 51
56 Artur Express Small 1998 Private Logistics Hazelwood
57 Lutheran High School South Small 1957 Nonprofit Education St. Louis 63
58 Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services Small 1993 Private Plumbing, HVAC and electrical Collinsville 112
59 KAI Enterprises Small 1980 Private Design and build St. Louis 125
60 Coltrane Systems Small 2013 Private IT reseller St. Louis
61 Midwest Elevator Company Inc. Small 1998 Private Contractor St. Louis 140
62 CarFax Small 1984 Public IT Centreville 1,054
63 Horner & Shifrin Inc. Small 1933 Private Engineering design consultant St. Louis 96
64 Elite Orthopedics LLC Small 2015 Private Health care vendor Chesterfield 103
65 Residential Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Small 2018 Parent company Health care Glen Carbon 2,600
66 Small 1993 Private Software St. Louis 175
68 Provident Behavioral Health Small 1860 Nonprofit Nonprofit St. Louis 148
69 Foundation Recovery Systems - St. Louis Small 2016 Private Construction Virginia Beach 3,500
70 Epic Systems Small 1995 Private Engineering St. Louis 58
71 U.S. Paint Corporation Small 1931 Private Chemicals/paint St. Louis 91
72 Mosby Building Arts LTD Small 1947 Private Design and build St. Louis 120
73 Sunrise R-IX School Small 1952 Government Education De Soto 59
74 Unity Hospice Small 1992 Private Health care Skokie, Ill. 250
75 SpearTip Small 2005 Private Cybersecurity St. Louis
76 Bastian Solutions Small 1952 Public Logistics Carmel, Ind. 1,040
77 NewGround Small 1913 Private Architecture St. Louis 149
78 Hager Companies Small 1849 Private Building products St. Louis 375
79 Store Supply Warehouse LLC Small 1994 Private Wholesale distribution Bridgeton 165
80 Illinois Center For Autism Small 1977 Private Human and social services Fairview Heights
81 Geotechnology Small 1984 Private Engineering St. Louis
82 Axiom Product Administration Small 2015 Private Auto service contract O'Fallon, Mo.
83 Dedicated Senior Medical Center Small 1994 Private Health care Miami 4,400
84 Capreit Small 1993 Private Apartment communities Rockville, Md. 1,000
85 Chenega MIOS Small 2010 Parent company Professional services Lorton, Va. 1,747
86 Turnberry Solutions Small 2001 Private Management and IT consulting Blue Bell, Penn. 1,800
87 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Small 1986 Public Health care staffing Boca Raton, Fla. 2,000
88 United Rentals Inc. Small 1997 Public Rental and leasing Stamford, Conn. 19,000
89 North Star Insurance Advisors Small 2015 Private Insurance Wentzville 350
90 Associated Bank Small 1861 Public Financial services and insurance Green Bay, Wis. 4,500
91 Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. Small 1977 Private Heating and air conditioning/refrigeration St. Peters 66
92 Wise F&I Small 1989 Public Finance and insurance Fenton 51
93 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Inc. Small 1998 Private Landscaping Caseyville 185
94 The Watering Bowl Small 2010 Private Pet care St. Louis 119
95 Balto Software Small 2017 Private Software St. Louis
96 Illinois Heartland Library System Small 2011 Government LIbrary Edwardsville 96
97 Electro Savings Credit Union Small 1941 Nonprofit Financial services St. Louis 64
98 Marco Technologies LLC Small 1973 Private Reseller St. Cloud, Minn. 1,334
99 Golden Oak Lending Small 2001 Private Residential home loans St. Louis 209
100 Connectria LLC Small 1996 Private Web hosting St. Louis 200
101 US Cloud Small 2017 Private Managed services and outsourcing St. Louis
102 CK Supply Inc. Small 1948 Private Supply distributor St. Louis 137

Midsize category

Rank Name Size Band Year founded Ownership Primary sector U.S. headquarters Global employees
1 Brown & Crouppen Law Firm Midsize 1979 Private Law St. Louis 240
2 Wood Brothers Realty Midsize 2011 Private Real estate St. Louis 167
3 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. Midsize 2008 Private Financial services St. Louis 635
4 Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair Midsize 1989 Private Home services St. Louis 99
5 Guild Mortgage Company Midsize 1960 Private Mortgage Chesterfield 4,400
6 Cosmos Corporation Midsize 1980 Private Other St. Peters 260
7 Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP Midsize 1965 Partnership Accounting St. Louis 240
8 Charles L. Crane Agency Company Midsize 1885 Private Insurance St. Louis 271
9 Renaissance Financial Corporation Midsize 1994 Private Financial services St. Louis 182
10 CSC Midsize 1899 Private Legal and financial services Wilmington, Del. 3,000
11 Orchard Farm R-V School District Midsize 1959 Government Education St. Charles 367
12 TJ Wies Contracting Inc. Midsize 1994 Private Construction Lake Saint Louis 294
13 Budrovich Companies Midsize 1946 Private Construction St. Louis
14 Moneta Midsize 1869 Private Financial services St. Louis 429
15 Arco Construction Company Midsize 1992 Private Construction St. Louis 1,443
16 National Medical Billing Services Midsize 2003 Private Business services St. Louis 500
17 Panda Restaurant Group Midsize 1973 Private Restaurant Rosemead, Calif. 44,956
18 Core & Main Midsize 2017 Private Wholesale distribution St. Louis 4,000
19 USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company LLC Midsize 2001 Partnership Mortgage St. Louis 1,062
20 Booz Allen Hamilton Midsize 1914 Public Consulting McLean, Va.
21 RedKey Realty Leaders Midsize 2012 Private Real estate St. Louis 188
22 Perficient Midsize 1997 Public IT consulting St. Louis 6,500
23 GFI Digital Midsize 1999 Private Other Maryland Heights 350
24 Accenture Midsize 1989 Public IT Chicago 699,000
25 Midland States Bank Midsize 1881 Public Financial services Effingham, Ill. 929
26 HDIS Midsize 1986 Private Medical supplies/consumer products Olivette 292
27 Acme Constructors Midsize 1947 Private Heavy construction and civil engineering St. Louis 172
28 Leonardo DRS - Land Systems Midsize 1969 Private Defense technology Bridgeton 6,753
29 Buckingham Wealth Partners Midsize 1994 Parent company Financial services St. Louis 540
30 Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C. Midsize 1979 Private Law St. Louis 292
31 Concordia Plan Services Midsize 1965 Nonprofit Employee benefits St. Louis 157
32 Woodard Cleaning & Restoration Midsize 1946 Private Cleaning/restoration St. Louis 240
33 Donald Danforth Plant Science Center Midsize 1998 Nonprofit Research St. Louis 362
34 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Midsize 1953 Partnership Accounting Minneapolis 6,250
35 Burns & McDonnell Midsize 1898 Private Construction Kansas City 9,998
36 TricorBraun Midsize 1902 Private Wholesale distribution St. Louis
37 Vetta Sports Midsize 1988 Private Recreation St. Louis 250
38 Utilitra Midsize 1999 Private Other Edwardsillve 199
39 Distribution Management Inc. Midsize 1972 Private Wholesale distribution St. Charles 470
40 St. Patrick Center Midsize 1983 Nonprofit Human and social services St. Louis
41 Mid-America Transplant Midsize 1974 Nonprofit Health care St. Louis 221
42 Uncomn LLC Midsize 2010 Partnership Consulting Scott Air Force Base 215
43 Brewer Science Inc Midsize 1981 Private Manufacturing Rolla 427
44 Kuna Foodservice Midsize 1918 Private Foodservice Dupo 215
45 Medical Transportation Management Inc. Midsize 1995 Private Transportation Lake Saint Louis 1,600
46 Carboline Company Midsize 1947 Public Chemicals St. Louis 947
47 Scott Credit Union Midsize 1943 Nonprofit Financial services Edwardsville 369
48 Paric Corporation Midsize 1979 Private Construction St. Louis 228
49 Midwest BankCentre Midsize 1906 Private Financial services Chesterfield
50 Treats Unleashed Midsize 2003 Private Retail Chesterfield 106
51 Marsh McLennan Agency Midsize 2009 Public Insurance White Plains, NY 8,209
52 Wunderman Thompson Health St. Louis Midsize 1997 Parent company Direct marketing New York City 20,000
53 ICL Midsize 1929 Private Minerals Creve Coeur
54 The Gori Law Firm Midsize 2008 Private Law Edwardsville
55 Ungerboeck Midsize 1985 Private Software O'Fallon, Mo. 436
56 Volpi Foods Midsize 1902 Private Food St. Louis
57 Youth In Need Midsize 1974 Nonprofit Child, youth and family services St. Charles 395
58 Together Credit Union Midsize 1939 Nonprofit Financial services St. Louis 408

Large category

Rank Name Size Band Year founded Ownership Primary sector U.S. headquarters Global employees
1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties Large 2002 Private Real estate St. Louis 541
2 Daugherty Business Solutions Large 1985 Private Management and IT consulting St. Louis 2,000
3 CarShield Large 2005 Private Other St. Peters 978
4 Charles Schwab Large 1973 Public Financial services Westlake, Texas 30,000
5 Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles Large 1994 Public Entertainment St. Charles
6 St. Louis County Library Large 1946 Public Public library St. Louis 602
7 Edward Jones Large 1922 Private Financial services St. Louis 48,803
8 National Information Solutions Cooperative Large 1964 Nonprofit IT Lake Saint Louis 1,242
9 Graybar Large 1869 Private Electrical distribution Clayton 8,700
10 Cushman & Wakefield Large 1917 Public Real estate Chicago
11 Keeley Companies Large 1976 Private Construction St. Louis 1,244
12 Abstrakt Marketing Group Large 2009 Private Advertising St. Louis 523
13 Pattonville School District Large 1930 Government Education St. Ann 971
14 Penn National Gaming St. Louis | Argosy, Hollywood & River City Casinos Large 1972 Parent company Entertainment Wyomissing, Pa. 40,000
15 Missouri Baptist University Large 1964 Private Education St. Louis 869
16 MilliporeSigma Large 1668 Private Life Sciences St. Louis 52,000
17 Aldi Large 1976 Private Retail Batavia, Ill. 160,000
18 /Lindbergh Schools Large 1949 Government Education St. Louis 1,031
19 First Community Credit Union Large 1934 Nonprofit Financial services Chesterfield 583
20 School District of Clayton Large 1880 Government Education Clayton 542
21 Lou Fusz Automotive Network Large 1952 Private Auto dealership Earth City 920
22 ADB Companies Inc. Large 1995 Cooperative/Mutual Utilities and telecommunications Union 1,380
23 SSM Health Rehabilitation Network Large 1996 Public Health care Mechanicsburg, Pa. 1,539

Special award winners

Aware name Criteria Category Recipient
Leadership Confidence in the company's leader Large Ron Daugherty, Daugherty Business Solutions
Leadership Confidence in the company's leader Midsize Bruce Gibbs, GFI Digital
Leadership Confidence in the company's leader Small Chrissy Nardini, American Metals Supply Co
Direction Company is going in the right direction Midsize Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair
Managers Manager helps employees learn and grow; cares about concerns Midsize Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.
New Ideas Company encourages new ideas Small Top Flite Financial, Inc.
Doers Things are done efficiently and well Large CarShield
Meaningfulness Job makes employees feel they're part of something meaningful Large St. Louis County Library
Values Company operates by strong values Small StraightUp Solar
Clued in Senior Management Senior managers understand what is really happening Large Charles Schwab
Communication Employees feel well-informed about important decisions Small Twain Financial Partners
Appreciation Employees feel genuinely appreciated Small Mungenast St Louis Acura
Work/Life Flexibility Employees have flexibility to balance work and personal life Midsize Brown & Crouppen Law Firm
Training Employees get formal training Midsize Charles L. Crane Agency Company
Benefits Benefits package is good compared to industry Midsize Concordia Plan Services
