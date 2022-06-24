Winners of the 2022 Top Workplaces awards

What are the best places to work in St. Louis? Employees said these businesses are excellent employers.
Small category
|Rank
|Name
|Size Band
|Year founded
|Ownership
|Primary sector
|U.S. headquarters
|Global employees
|1
|Top Flite Financial Inc.
|Small
|2002
|Private
|Mortgage
|Brentwood
|172
|2
|Twain Financial Partners
|Small
|2013
|Partnership
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|3
|KellyMitchell Group LLC
|Small
|1998
|Private
|IT staffing
|St. Louis
|4
|KrilogyTwain Financial Partners
|Small
|2009
|Private
|Financial services
|Creve Coeur
|62
|5
|DriveCentric
|Small
|2010
|Private
|Software
|St. Louis
|6
|Title Partners Agency LLC
|Small
|2006
|Private
|Title insurance and escrow
|St. Louis
|68
|7
|American Metals Supply Co.
|Small
|1962
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|Hazelwood
|127
|8
|Circa Properties
|Small
|2007
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|61
|9
|Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
|Small
|1996
|Private
|Mortgage
|Madison, Wis.
|10,555
|10
|The Simon Law Firm P.C.
|Small
|2000
|Private
|Law
|St. Louis
|60
|11
|Secure24 Alarms
|Small
|2007
|Parent company
|Security and protection
|Earth City
|120
|12
|Total Quality Logistics - TQL
|Small
|1997
|Private
|Logistics
|Cincinnati
|9,000
|13
|Southwestern Hearing Centers
|Small
|1947
|Private
|Health care
|St. Charles
|58
|14
|Agile Defense
|Small
|1998
|Private
|IT
|Reston, Va.
|807
|15
|Homestead Financial Mortgage
|Small
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage
|Chesterfield
|16
|StraightUp Solar
|Small
|2006
|Private
|Solar design and installation
|St. Louis
|108
|17
|Civil Design
|Small
|1996
|Private
|Construction and civil engineering
|St. Louis
|100
|18
|CC3 Solutions
|Small
|2017
|Private
|Telecommunications and cybersecurity
|Des Peres
|19
|Rossman School
|Small
|1917
|Nonprofit
|Education
|St. Louis
|59
|20
|Miracle-Ear
|Small
|2000
|Private
|Health care
|Earth City
|21
|Design Aire Heating and Cooling
|Small
|1904
|Private
|Heating and air conditioning
|Maryland Heights
|87
|22
|Flat World Global Solutions
|Small
|2006
|Partnership
|Logistics
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|93
|23
|Maryville Consulting Group Inc.
|Small
|1994
|Private
|Management consulting
|St. Louis
|67
|24
|Mungenast St Louis Acura
|Small
|1986
|Private
|Auto dealership
|Ballwin
|101
|25
|KnowledgeLake Inc.
|Small
|1990
|Private
|Software
|St. Louis
|60
|26
|McClure Engineering
|Small
|1953
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|98
|27
|ITF Group LLC
|Small
|2012
|Private
|Freight and warehousing
|St Charles
|60
|28
|Technology Partners
|Small
|1994
|Private
|IT
|St. Louis
|415
|29
|Kforce
|Small
|1962
|Public
|Business services
|Tampa
|2,000
|30
|Icon Agility Services
|Small
|1992
|Private
|Managed services and outsourcing
|Chesterfield
|56
|31
|Buildingstars International
|Small
|1994
|Private
|Franchise
|Maryland Heights
|99
|32
|Altus Properties
|Small
|2012
|Private
|Commercial real estate
|St. Louis
|33
|Ccimw LLC
|Small
|2011
|Private
|Chemicals/paint
|St. Charles
|34
|Air Comfort Service Inc. Heating & Cooling
|Small
|1969
|Private
|Heating and air conditioning
|St. Louis
|35
|National Design Build Services
|Small
|2007
|Private
|Heating and air conditioning/refrigeration
|St. Louis
|61
|36
|Sunset Transportation
|Small
|1989
|Private
|Logistics
|St. Louis
|216
|37
|HOK
|Small
|1955
|Partnership
|Architecture
|St. Louis
|1,600
|38
|Northwestern Mutual - St. Louis
|Small
|1857
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Financial services and insurance
|Milwaukee
|32,397
|39
|Amitech Solutions
|Small
|1999
|Private
|Health care data
|St. Louis
|81
|40
|Crescent Parts & Equipment
|Small
|1944
|Private
|Heating and air conditioning/refrigeration
|St. Louis
|153
|41
|Concordia Publishing House
|Small
|1869
|Nonprofit
|Publishing
|St. Louis
|165
|42
|1904labs
|Small
|2016
|Private
|Software
|St. Louis
|77
|43
|Dodge Moving & Storage
|Small
|1902
|Private
|Transportation
|Earth City
|87
|44
|Ideal Landscape Group
|Small
|1985
|Private
|Landscaping
|St. Louis
|110
|45
|New American Funding
|Small
|2003
|Private
|Mortgage
|Tustin, Calif.
|4,500
|46
|Parkside Financial Bank & Trust
|Small
|2008
|Private
|Financial services
|Clayton
|75
|47
|Wyman Center
|Small
|1898
|Nonprofit
|Human and social services
|Eureka
|48
|Delmar Mortgage
|Small
|1966
|Private
|Mortgage
|St. Louis
|220
|49
|Coastal Carriers
|Small
|1999
|Private
|Trucking
|Troy, Mo.
|50
|Westport Pools Inc.
|Small
|1967
|Private
|Recreation
|Maryland Heights
|88
|51
|Sachs Electric
|Small
|1925
|Private
|Electrical
|St. Louis
|52
|Parents as Teachers
|Small
|1984
|Nonprofit
|Education nonprofit
|St. Louis
|120
|53
|Facilisgroup
|Small
|2006
|Public
|Promotions
|St. Louis
|86
|54
|Timberland Partners
|Small
|1992
|Private
|Property management
|Bloomington, Minn.
|450
|55
|Veterans Care Coordination
|Small
|2011
|Private
|Health care coordination
|Lake Saint Louis
|51
|56
|Artur Express
|Small
|1998
|Private
|Logistics
|Hazelwood
|57
|Lutheran High School South
|Small
|1957
|Nonprofit
|Education
|St. Louis
|63
|58
|Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Services
|Small
|1993
|Private
|Plumbing, HVAC and electrical
|Collinsville
|112
|59
|KAI Enterprises
|Small
|1980
|Private
|Design and build
|St. Louis
|125
|60
|Coltrane Systems
|Small
|2013
|Private
|IT reseller
|St. Louis
|61
|Midwest Elevator Company Inc.
|Small
|1998
|Private
|Contractor
|St. Louis
|140
|62
|CarFax
|Small
|1984
|Public
|IT
|Centreville
|1,054
|63
|Horner & Shifrin Inc.
|Small
|1933
|Private
|Engineering design consultant
|St. Louis
|96
|64
|Elite Orthopedics LLC
|Small
|2015
|Private
|Health care vendor
|Chesterfield
|103
|65
|Residential Home Health, Hospice and Palliative
|Small
|2018
|Parent company
|Health care
|Glen Carbon
|2,600
|66
|Small
|1993
|Private
|Software
|St. Louis
|175
|68
|Provident Behavioral Health
|Small
|1860
|Nonprofit
|Nonprofit
|St. Louis
|148
|69
|Foundation Recovery Systems - St. Louis
|Small
|2016
|Private
|Construction
|Virginia Beach
|3,500
|70
|Epic Systems
|Small
|1995
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|58
|71
|U.S. Paint Corporation
|Small
|1931
|Private
|Chemicals/paint
|St. Louis
|91
|72
|Mosby Building Arts LTD
|Small
|1947
|Private
|Design and build
|St. Louis
|120
|73
|Sunrise R-IX School
|Small
|1952
|Government
|Education
|De Soto
|59
|74
|Unity Hospice
|Small
|1992
|Private
|Health care
|Skokie, Ill.
|250
|75
|SpearTip
|Small
|2005
|Private
|Cybersecurity
|St. Louis
|76
|Bastian Solutions
|Small
|1952
|Public
|Logistics
|Carmel, Ind.
|1,040
|77
|NewGround
|Small
|1913
|Private
|Architecture
|St. Louis
|149
|78
|Hager Companies
|Small
|1849
|Private
|Building products
|St. Louis
|375
|79
|Store Supply Warehouse LLC
|Small
|1994
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|Bridgeton
|165
|80
|Illinois Center For Autism
|Small
|1977
|Private
|Human and social services
|Fairview Heights
|81
|Geotechnology
|Small
|1984
|Private
|Engineering
|St. Louis
|82
|Axiom Product Administration
|Small
|2015
|Private
|Auto service contract
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|83
|Dedicated Senior Medical Center
|Small
|1994
|Private
|Health care
|Miami
|4,400
|84
|Capreit
|Small
|1993
|Private
|Apartment communities
|Rockville, Md.
|1,000
|85
|Chenega MIOS
|Small
|2010
|Parent company
|Professional services
|Lorton, Va.
|1,747
|86
|Turnberry Solutions
|Small
|2001
|Private
|Management and IT consulting
|Blue Bell, Penn.
|1,800
|87
|Cross Country Healthcare Inc.
|Small
|1986
|Public
|Health care staffing
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|2,000
|88
|United Rentals Inc.
|Small
|1997
|Public
|Rental and leasing
|Stamford, Conn.
|19,000
|89
|North Star Insurance Advisors
|Small
|2015
|Private
|Insurance
|Wentzville
|350
|90
|Associated Bank
|Small
|1861
|Public
|Financial services and insurance
|Green Bay, Wis.
|4,500
|91
|Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
|Small
|1977
|Private
|Heating and air conditioning/refrigeration
|St. Peters
|66
|92
|Wise F&I
|Small
|1989
|Public
|Finance and insurance
|Fenton
|51
|93
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Inc.
|Small
|1998
|Private
|Landscaping
|Caseyville
|185
|94
|The Watering Bowl
|Small
|2010
|Private
|Pet care
|St. Louis
|119
|95
|Balto Software
|Small
|2017
|Private
|Software
|St. Louis
|96
|Illinois Heartland Library System
|Small
|2011
|Government
|LIbrary
|Edwardsville
|96
|97
|Electro Savings Credit Union
|Small
|1941
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|64
|98
|Marco Technologies LLC
|Small
|1973
|Private
|Reseller
|St. Cloud, Minn.
|1,334
|99
|Golden Oak Lending
|Small
|2001
|Private
|Residential home loans
|St. Louis
|209
|100
|Connectria LLC
|Small
|1996
|Private
|Web hosting
|St. Louis
|200
|101
|US Cloud
|Small
|2017
|Private
|Managed services and outsourcing
|St. Louis
|102
|CK Supply Inc.
|Small
|1948
|Private
|Supply distributor
|St. Louis
|137
Midsize category
|Rank
|Name
|Size Band
|Year founded
|Ownership
|Primary sector
|U.S. headquarters
|Global employees
|1
|Brown & Crouppen Law Firm
|Midsize
|1979
|Private
|Law
|St. Louis
|240
|2
|Wood Brothers Realty
|Midsize
|2011
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|167
|3
|Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.
|Midsize
|2008
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|635
|4
|Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair
|Midsize
|1989
|Private
|Home services
|St. Louis
|99
|5
|Guild Mortgage Company
|Midsize
|1960
|Private
|Mortgage
|Chesterfield
|4,400
|6
|Cosmos Corporation
|Midsize
|1980
|Private
|Other
|St. Peters
|260
|7
|Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP
|Midsize
|1965
|Partnership
|Accounting
|St. Louis
|240
|8
|Charles L. Crane Agency Company
|Midsize
|1885
|Private
|Insurance
|St. Louis
|271
|9
|Renaissance Financial Corporation
|Midsize
|1994
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|182
|10
|CSC
|Midsize
|1899
|Private
|Legal and financial services
|Wilmington, Del.
|3,000
|11
|Orchard Farm R-V School District
|Midsize
|1959
|Government
|Education
|St. Charles
|367
|12
|TJ Wies Contracting Inc.
|Midsize
|1994
|Private
|Construction
|Lake Saint Louis
|294
|13
|Budrovich Companies
|Midsize
|1946
|Private
|Construction
|St. Louis
|14
|Moneta
|Midsize
|1869
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|429
|15
|Arco Construction Company
|Midsize
|1992
|Private
|Construction
|St. Louis
|1,443
|16
|National Medical Billing Services
|Midsize
|2003
|Private
|Business services
|St. Louis
|500
|17
|Panda Restaurant Group
|Midsize
|1973
|Private
|Restaurant
|Rosemead, Calif.
|44,956
|18
|Core & Main
|Midsize
|2017
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|St. Louis
|4,000
|19
|USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company LLC
|Midsize
|2001
|Partnership
|Mortgage
|St. Louis
|1,062
|20
|Booz Allen Hamilton
|Midsize
|1914
|Public
|Consulting
|McLean, Va.
|21
|RedKey Realty Leaders
|Midsize
|2012
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|188
|22
|Perficient
|Midsize
|1997
|Public
|IT consulting
|St. Louis
|6,500
|23
|GFI Digital
|Midsize
|1999
|Private
|Other
|Maryland Heights
|350
|24
|Accenture
|Midsize
|1989
|Public
|IT
|Chicago
|699,000
|25
|Midland States Bank
|Midsize
|1881
|Public
|Financial services
|Effingham, Ill.
|929
|26
|HDIS
|Midsize
|1986
|Private
|Medical supplies/consumer products
|Olivette
|292
|27
|Acme Constructors
|Midsize
|1947
|Private
|Heavy construction and civil engineering
|St. Louis
|172
|28
|Leonardo DRS - Land Systems
|Midsize
|1969
|Private
|Defense technology
|Bridgeton
|6,753
|29
|Buckingham Wealth Partners
|Midsize
|1994
|Parent company
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|540
|30
|Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C.
|Midsize
|1979
|Private
|Law
|St. Louis
|292
|31
|Concordia Plan Services
|Midsize
|1965
|Nonprofit
|Employee benefits
|St. Louis
|157
|32
|Woodard Cleaning & Restoration
|Midsize
|1946
|Private
|Cleaning/restoration
|St. Louis
|240
|33
|Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
|Midsize
|1998
|Nonprofit
|Research
|St. Louis
|362
|34
|CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
|Midsize
|1953
|Partnership
|Accounting
|Minneapolis
|6,250
|35
|Burns & McDonnell
|Midsize
|1898
|Private
|Construction
|Kansas City
|9,998
|36
|TricorBraun
|Midsize
|1902
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|St. Louis
|37
|Vetta Sports
|Midsize
|1988
|Private
|Recreation
|St. Louis
|250
|38
|Utilitra
|Midsize
|1999
|Private
|Other
|Edwardsillve
|199
|39
|Distribution Management Inc.
|Midsize
|1972
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|St. Charles
|470
|40
|St. Patrick Center
|Midsize
|1983
|Nonprofit
|Human and social services
|St. Louis
|41
|Mid-America Transplant
|Midsize
|1974
|Nonprofit
|Health care
|St. Louis
|221
|42
|Uncomn LLC
|Midsize
|2010
|Partnership
|Consulting
|Scott Air Force Base
|215
|43
|Brewer Science Inc
|Midsize
|1981
|Private
|Manufacturing
|Rolla
|427
|44
|Kuna Foodservice
|Midsize
|1918
|Private
|Foodservice
|Dupo
|215
|45
|Medical Transportation Management Inc.
|Midsize
|1995
|Private
|Transportation
|Lake Saint Louis
|1,600
|46
|Carboline Company
|Midsize
|1947
|Public
|Chemicals
|St. Louis
|947
|47
|Scott Credit Union
|Midsize
|1943
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|Edwardsville
|369
|48
|Paric Corporation
|Midsize
|1979
|Private
|Construction
|St. Louis
|228
|49
|Midwest BankCentre
|Midsize
|1906
|Private
|Financial services
|Chesterfield
|50
|Treats Unleashed
|Midsize
|2003
|Private
|Retail
|Chesterfield
|106
|51
|Marsh McLennan Agency
|Midsize
|2009
|Public
|Insurance
|White Plains, NY
|8,209
|52
|Wunderman Thompson Health St. Louis
|Midsize
|1997
|Parent company
|Direct marketing
|New York City
|20,000
|53
|ICL
|Midsize
|1929
|Private
|Minerals
|Creve Coeur
|54
|The Gori Law Firm
|Midsize
|2008
|Private
|Law
|Edwardsville
|55
|Ungerboeck
|Midsize
|1985
|Private
|Software
|O'Fallon, Mo.
|436
|56
|Volpi Foods
|Midsize
|1902
|Private
|Food
|St. Louis
|57
|Youth In Need
|Midsize
|1974
|Nonprofit
|Child, youth and family services
|St. Charles
|395
|58
|Together Credit Union
|Midsize
|1939
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|408
Large category
|Rank
|Name
|Size Band
|Year founded
|Ownership
|Primary sector
|U.S. headquarters
|Global employees
|1
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties
|Large
|2002
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|541
|2
|Daugherty Business Solutions
|Large
|1985
|Private
|Management and IT consulting
|St. Louis
|2,000
|3
|CarShield
|Large
|2005
|Private
|Other
|St. Peters
|978
|4
|Charles Schwab
|Large
|1973
|Public
|Financial services
|Westlake, Texas
|30,000
|5
|Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles
|Large
|1994
|Public
|Entertainment
|St. Charles
|6
|St. Louis County Library
|Large
|1946
|Public
|Public library
|St. Louis
|602
|7
|Edward Jones
|Large
|1922
|Private
|Financial services
|St. Louis
|48,803
|8
|National Information Solutions Cooperative
|Large
|1964
|Nonprofit
|IT
|Lake Saint Louis
|1,242
|9
|Graybar
|Large
|1869
|Private
|Electrical distribution
|Clayton
|8,700
|10
|Cushman & Wakefield
|Large
|1917
|Public
|Real estate
|Chicago
|11
|Keeley Companies
|Large
|1976
|Private
|Construction
|St. Louis
|1,244
|12
|Abstrakt Marketing Group
|Large
|2009
|Private
|Advertising
|St. Louis
|523
|13
|Pattonville School District
|Large
|1930
|Government
|Education
|St. Ann
|971
|14
|Penn National Gaming St. Louis | Argosy, Hollywood & River City Casinos
|Large
|1972
|Parent company
|Entertainment
|Wyomissing, Pa.
|40,000
|15
|Missouri Baptist University
|Large
|1964
|Private
|Education
|St. Louis
|869
|16
|MilliporeSigma
|Large
|1668
|Private
|Life Sciences
|St. Louis
|52,000
|17
|Aldi
|Large
|1976
|Private
|Retail
|Batavia, Ill.
|160,000
|18
|/Lindbergh Schools
|Large
|1949
|Government
|Education
|St. Louis
|1,031
|19
|First Community Credit Union
|Large
|1934
|Nonprofit
|Financial services
|Chesterfield
|583
|20
|School District of Clayton
|Large
|1880
|Government
|Education
|Clayton
|542
|21
|Lou Fusz Automotive Network
|Large
|1952
|Private
|Auto dealership
|Earth City
|920
|22
|ADB Companies Inc.
|Large
|1995
|Cooperative/Mutual
|Utilities and telecommunications
|Union
|1,380
|23
|SSM Health Rehabilitation Network
|Large
|1996
|Public
|Health care
|Mechanicsburg, Pa.
|1,539
Special award winners
|Aware name
|Criteria
|Category
|Recipient
|Leadership
|Confidence in the company's leader
|Large
|Ron Daugherty, Daugherty Business Solutions
|Leadership
|Confidence in the company's leader
|Midsize
|Bruce Gibbs, GFI Digital
|Leadership
|Confidence in the company's leader
|Small
|Chrissy Nardini, American Metals Supply Co
|Direction
|Company is going in the right direction
|Midsize
|Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair
|Managers
|Manager helps employees learn and grow; cares about concerns
|Midsize
|Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.
|New Ideas
|Company encourages new ideas
|Small
|Top Flite Financial, Inc.
|Doers
|Things are done efficiently and well
|Large
|CarShield
|Meaningfulness
|Job makes employees feel they're part of something meaningful
|Large
|St. Louis County Library
|Values
|Company operates by strong values
|Small
|StraightUp Solar
|Clued in Senior Management
|Senior managers understand what is really happening
|Large
|Charles Schwab
|Communication
|Employees feel well-informed about important decisions
|Small
|Twain Financial Partners
|Appreciation
|Employees feel genuinely appreciated
|Small
|Mungenast St Louis Acura
|Work/Life Flexibility
|Employees have flexibility to balance work and personal life
|Midsize
|Brown & Crouppen Law Firm
|Training
|Employees get formal training
|Midsize
|Charles L. Crane Agency Company
|Benefits
|Benefits package is good compared to industry
|Midsize
|Concordia Plan Services
