Winning bidder for dating app Grindr has ties to Chinese owner

In the fundraising documents, which are not dated, Duo Capital said Kunlun had offered to provide five-year financing of up to 50% of the deal’s consideration to it at “nominal interest rates.”

When the deal with San Vicente was sealed, Kunlun ended up providing financing by deferring payments on more than 40% of the deal’s consideration for up to three years, filings with the Chinese stock market regulator show. But at least two other bidders for Grindr — private equity firm Catapult Capital LLC and technology firm Bending Spoons SpA — were not offered such deferred payments, according to the two sources familiar with the other bidders.

Bending Spoons declined to comment and Catapult did not respond to requests for comment.

Ties between buyer and seller

CFIUS, a secretive panel made up of officials from the Treasury, Defense and other U.S. departments and agencies, reviews deals of overseas companies and investors to assess whether they would harm national security, but does not disclose the reasons for its decisions. Lawyers who have represented companies during reviews and former government officials said CFIUS is typically wary of any ties between companies that it orders to divest assets and the acquirers.