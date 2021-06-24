With $300 million in rental assistance unspent, Missouri looks to nonprofits for help

JEFFERSON CITY — A state program meant to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rental assistance has spent just a fraction of the funds thus far and is signing up social service agencies around the state to help it get money out the door.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission announced Thursday that it had enlisted help from 13 social service agencies across the state to help renters and landlords apply for the money.
The announcement comes more than four months after the agency began accepting applications for a $324 million pool of federal rental assistance dollars sent to the state by the $900 billion stimulus package Congress passed in December. Allocating the cash was among the first pieces of legislation state lawmakers sent this year to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who signed it Feb. 11.
But the state has spent just $12.4 million of that, and an additional $269 million is on its way from the American Rescue Plan, the stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March.
MHDC acknowledged that spending the federal rental assistance money has gone somewhat slowly. Its new State Assistance for Housing Relief program began accepting applications in February, just days after the governor signed the legislation.
Last week, the state program distributed $2 million, its highest weekly total yet. From mid-May to mid-June, it had been distributing between $1.1 million and $1.4 million a week.
“As more people find out about the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program’s ability help them get caught up on past-due rent and utilities, we have seen an increasing spike in applications week after week," Jennifer Schmidt, MHDC deputy director of operations, said in a statement.
The program allows low-income renters to apply for up to 12 months of back rent and three months in future rent. (The state is also working to start a separate mortgage relief program with another pool of federal money.)
Four St. Louis-area groups are working with the state to help people apply for the rental funds:
• Eastern Missouri Action Agency, www.eastmoaa.org.
• St. Louis Mediation Project, www.stlmediationproject.org.
• Employment Connection, www.employmentstl.org.
• Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, www.lsem.org.
The state Housing Commission says that under the current pace of applications, the rental funds — including the assistance from this year's stimulus bill — will all be distributed by 2024. The state has until 2025 to use the money.
Eviction ban extended
Meanwhile, tenants facing eviction won another month of reprieve Thursday after the Biden administration extended the eviction moratorium, in place since the start of the pandemic, to July 31, cautioning it was likely the last extension.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, was among the leaders of a group of Congressional lawmakers calling this week for the extension.
"Today’s decision to extend the federal eviction moratorium through July 31st is a welcome step that will provide an essential lifeline to the millions of people and families who were facing eviction in six days," she said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "We are grateful to the Biden administration for heeding our calls."
The rental assistance cash also flows directly to larger cities and counties, which have set up their own programs.
St. Louis, for instance, has been allocated a total of $21.4 million over the two latest stimulus rounds. St. Louis County is to receive $59.6 million from the two federal packages. Jefferson County is getting some $12 million total, and St. Charles County, left out of the first round, will receive $9.5 million in rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan.
Even though local St. Louis governments have their own direct funding of rental relief programs, more than half of the money the state program has paid out so far — $7.1 million — has gone to the St. Louis area.