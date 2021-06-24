With $300 million in rental assistance unspent, Missouri looks to nonprofits for help

JEFFERSON CITY — A state program meant to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rental assistance has spent just a fraction of the funds thus far and is signing up social service agencies around the state to help it get money out the door.

The Missouri Housing Development Commission announced Thursday that it had enlisted help from 13 social service agencies across the state to help renters and landlords apply for the money.

The announcement comes more than four months after the agency began accepting applications for a $324 million pool of federal rental assistance dollars sent to the state by the $900 billion stimulus package Congress passed in December. Allocating the cash was among the first pieces of legislation state lawmakers sent this year to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who signed it Feb. 11.

But the state has spent just $12.4 million of that, and an additional $269 million is on its way from the American Rescue Plan, the stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March.