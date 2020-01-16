With East-West Gateway set to discuss Lambert Airport, county Port Authority steps back

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Port Authority on Thursday officially withdrew a request for proposals to study regional governance and the potential privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments, the region's planning arm, is scheduled to discuss a similar study at its board meeting later this month, according to Port Authority Chairman John Maupin.

The Port Authority's foray into the airport issue divided the board among those who felt the study was an intrusion into city business and those who felt it was important to weigh in on the disposition of what they saw as a regional asset. Maupin defended the Port Authority's action to wade into the airport privatization issue. "No one else was doing it," he said Thursday.

The day after the Port Authority voted to move ahead with its own study a month ago, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced she was ending the city's exploration of leasing the airport to a private operator, citing opposition from residents and the business community.

Now that the city is no longer moving quickly to "unilaterally" enter into a private lease, Maupin proposed putting the study proposal on hold while East-West Gateway takes up the issue.