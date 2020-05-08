With extension of PPP to more hospitals, some say they now have a 'lifeline'

ST. LOUIS — New guidance released by the federal Small Business Administration will allow more of the country's hospitals to qualify for national Paycheck Protection Program loans, funding that some hospital leaders say will help keep their doors open.
"This is a huge deal for these small, rural hospitals," said Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association.
When the COVID-19 outbreak hit the U.S., many of the nation's small and rural hospitals saw their patients disappear.
Doctors canceled elective procedures, and residents steered clear of their offices out of fear of exposure to the virus. Spending on protective equipment climbed as hospitals prepared for potential surges, and revenue plummeted, disrupting what many describe as an already fragile rural healthcare system.
The rural health association estimated that nearly half of the country's rural hospitals were operating at a loss before the pandemic and that the average rural hospital had 30 days of cash-on-hand.
But industry members said it was not immediately clear if all of these hospitals could tap into the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, which was established to help businesses keep workers employed during the pandemic.
"There was a lot of confusion around whether public entities, like public hospitals, would be eligible for the program," said Molly Smith, vice president of coverage and state issues for the American Hospital Association.
"Some were getting loans approved, some were not. There was a lot of variation in how the banks were interpreting the rules," she said.
Many originally believed that county hospitals, like Scotland County Hospital in northern Missouri, would not qualify for the program.
CEO Dr. Randy Tobler said Scotland County Hospital was struggling even before the crisis. Scotland County has the highest uninsured rate in Missouri, at 21.7%, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
"We were running chronically red ink," Tobler said. "Like many rural hospitals we run on a very, very shallow cash flow pool."
In late April, the SBA issued new guidance, clarifying that hospitals owned by government entities are eligible for PPP loans, if they receive less than 50% of funding from state or local government, excluding Medicaid.
Scotland County Hospital fit that criteria, and Tobler said it was approved for the program by a bank.
Then on May 1, he learned that there were still questions.
Tobler said his hospital functions as a nonprofit for all intents and purposes, but it does not have the 501c3 designation. It was unclear if that would disqualify it.
"We felt as though we were being excluded because of this technicality," he said.
Days later, equipped with new guidance from the Treasury Department, Tobler learned his hospital would likely qualify.
He said the PPP funds would help the hospital make up for lost revenue and may help with some of the projects and services that were delayed in the past. He said he'd like to replace outdated cardiac rehab software and hire a full-time virtual health coordinator, for telehealth services.
"This is actually something that's not just a little transfusion to a bleeding patient … this may actually help patients and hospitals," Tobler said.
Smith, of the AHA, said just under 1,000 hospitals in the U.S. may qualify for PPP at this point. There are more than 6,100 hospitals in the country.
She said most of these issues have been resolved, but her final question is whether small hospitals affiliated with larger organizations could qualify. If they did, she said, AHA estimates that the number of hospitals that may qualify for PPP would jump to 2,400.
She said that along with other funding through Congress' CARES Act, PPP has been a key source of funding especially for small and rural hospitals.
"That is what enabled them sort of early on to keep their doors open," Smith said. "It has been a lifeline for a number of them."
In early May, some hospitals started adding back procedures that had been canceled during the pandemic.
But some say that volumes won't return immediately. Residents may still be reluctant to go into hospitals. And hospitals need to be prepared for the possibility of surges in cases of COVID-19.
Smith said hospitals won't be able to make up all of the profit lost during the pandemic — and that it's a misconception that they will make up that money once procedures are rescheduled.
"I think that's just forgone revenue," Smith said.
