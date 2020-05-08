With extension of PPP to more hospitals, some say they now have a 'lifeline'

Days later, equipped with new guidance from the Treasury Department, Tobler learned his hospital would likely qualify.

He said the PPP funds would help the hospital make up for lost revenue and may help with some of the projects and services that were delayed in the past. He said he'd like to replace outdated cardiac rehab software and hire a full-time virtual health coordinator, for telehealth services.

"This is actually something that's not just a little transfusion to a bleeding patient … this may actually help patients and hospitals," Tobler said.

Smith, of the AHA, said just under 1,000 hospitals in the U.S. may qualify for PPP at this point. There are more than 6,100 hospitals in the country.

She said most of these issues have been resolved, but her final question is whether small hospitals affiliated with larger organizations could qualify. If they did, she said, AHA estimates that the number of hospitals that may qualify for PPP would jump to 2,400.

She said that along with other funding through Congress' CARES Act, PPP has been a key source of funding especially for small and rural hospitals.

"That is what enabled them sort of early on to keep their doors open," Smith said. "It has been a lifeline for a number of them."