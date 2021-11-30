With federal COVID sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to show up at work

But the paid sick leave mandate consistently applied only to employers with 50 to 499 employees and lasted just nine months, expiring at the end of 2020. After that, employers could decide whether they wanted to continue offering paid sick leave in return for tax credits, though those expired at the end of September.

About 5% of U.S. employees used the federal COVID sick leave protection, Ziebarth and his colleagues wrote in the journal PNAS, and it appears to have helped flatten the curve of the pandemic initially. But it wasn’t enough. The number of people who were sick with any kind of illness but couldn’t take time off went from about 5 million per month before the pandemic to 15 million in late 2020 — even with the federal leave in place.

People with the lowest incomes are the least likely to be covered by paid sick leave, said Dr. Rita Hamad, a social epidemiologist and family physician at the University of California-San Francisco. “We’re just left with whatever patchwork of employer and state policies that existed before, which leave the most vulnerable people least covered,” she said.