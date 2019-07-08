Caleres announced a new international joint venture to expand distribution of its shoes in China.
Clayton-based Caleres, maker of Naturalizer, Sam Edelman and other brands, said Monday it formed a joint venture with Brand Investment Holding, a member of the Gemkell Group.
Sales of Naturalizer and Sam Edelman shoes will both be available online this summer. Six new stores will open initially as part of the expansion, including the first Naturalizer shoe store opening Beijing and the first Sam Edelman store opening in Shaghai, the company said.
“We believe now is the right time to significantly expand our presence in China and are beginning with Naturalizer, as we look to create fresh momentum with the Chinese consumer, and are also aggressively building on the strong foundation Sam Edelman has established in China over the past few years," Diane Sullivan, CEO, president and chairman of Caleres, said in a statement.