With normalcy on horizon, St. Louis employers weigh return to office

Private employers in the area are generally using a lighter touch, but still moving in the same direction, albeit some faster than others.

Architecture firm CannonDesign has been one of the speedier firms. It reopened its downtown offices to all employees just a few months into the pandemic last year.

Thomas Bergman, principal and St. Louis office leader, said only a few came in at first, but now the firm has a little more than a third of its roughly 100-person team most days.

“It’s been a steady increase that’s definitely boosted since people have been getting vaccinated,” Bergman said. “We’ve also been hiring quite a few new team members in recent months, and that is impacting our daily numbers too.”

Clayton-based Enterprise Financial Services is taking it a little slower, for its 549 area employees: bank lobbies just reopened in March and offices are set to reopen at half capacity June 14.

Still, others are waiting until fall.

Ninety-seven percent of health care giant Centene’s more than 5,300 area employees are still working remotely, and the Clayton firm said Friday that its first phase won’t start until Sept. 13, when “a small number of employees will be invited to return to the office.”

