With normalcy on horizon, St. Louis employers weigh return to office

ST. LOUIS — Shea Leordeanu started working from home last March and quickly took advantage of the new arrangement. Her commute from west St. Louis County to downtown became time for exercise. She made a point of getting fresh air through the workday.
“If it’s a meeting that I don’t have to be in front of my computer for,” said the Wells Fargo Advisors executive, “I’m taking it outside.”
But Leordeanu’s firm recently announced plans for its roughly 5,500 area employees to return to a “more normal operating model” after Labor Day, and it’s far from alone.
The brave new remote-working world is beginning to fade. More than one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated; almost half have gotten one dose. Businesses across the country have begun bringing workers back — about half as many Americans worked from home last month as in May of last year. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, the head of the state’s largest employer, has even ordered all state workers to return to the office starting today.
“With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since early days of the pandemic, we are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules,” he said in a statement earlier this month. “It’s time we take this step towards normalcy for ourselves and the people of Missouri.”
Private employers in the area are generally using a lighter touch, but still moving in the same direction, albeit some faster than others.
Architecture firm CannonDesign has been one of the speedier firms. It reopened its downtown offices to all employees just a few months into the pandemic last year.
Thomas Bergman, principal and St. Louis office leader, said only a few came in at first, but now the firm has a little more than a third of its roughly 100-person team most days.
“It’s been a steady increase that’s definitely boosted since people have been getting vaccinated,” Bergman said. “We’ve also been hiring quite a few new team members in recent months, and that is impacting our daily numbers too.”
Clayton-based Enterprise Financial Services is taking it a little slower, for its 549 area employees: bank lobbies just reopened in March and offices are set to reopen at half capacity June 14.
Still, others are waiting until fall.
Ninety-seven percent of health care giant Centene’s more than 5,300 area employees are still working remotely, and the Clayton firm said Friday that its first phase won’t start until Sept. 13, when “a small number of employees will be invited to return to the office.”
“This will be determined by office location and the type of work performed, as well as accommodating employees with high-risk medical conditions, those caring for a family member at risk, and those with child or dependent care challenges,” the company said in a statement.
Some companies are more flexible than others.
At Stifel Financial Corp., where about a third of 2,000 St. Louis associates are back in the office, CEO Ron Kruszewski envisions a return to the pre-pandemic normal.
In a recent letter to shareholders, he praised the work of employees worldwide over the past year, when, at the height of the pandemic, more than 90% worked remotely.
“But now,” he wrote, “we must plan for life after COVID-19. There is no doubt in my mind about the importance of physically working together. The benefits are clear — in training, collaborating, innovating, networking, and more.”
CannonDesign’s Bergman, on the other hand, is planning more of a middle ground that allows in-person collaboration while also taking advantage of what different models offer with regard to work-life balance.
“We do project work, and it’s great for our teams to be able to collaborate in person with some regularity,” he said. “I don’t think we’re anticipating a return to pre-pandemic expectations, though. Our team has proven remote work and hybrid teams can work at scale.”
A Morning Consult tracking poll saw comfort with returning to the office reach a record high May 8, with 69% of remote workers responding saying they would feel comfortable heading back if their office had mandated a return the following week. But that still left a little over a quarter unready to come back.
At the same time, 80% said they enjoy working from home and 65% said they would be more likely to apply for a job if it had that option, suggesting the wrong policy could risk losing talent.
David Mitchell, an economist at Missouri State University in Springfield, said he expects plenty of adjustments along the way.
“A year’s a long time,” he said. “People have changed their expectations. You can’t just flip a switch and go back to the way things were.”
Leordeanu, the Wells Fargo Advisor’s communications chief, is taking the impending return to the office in stride — though she’s a little worried about what it will do to her running routine.
“But it’s OK,” she said. “I also miss people.”
Steph Kukuljan, Annika Merrilees and David Nicklaus of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.