With pools closed by the coronavirus, some St. Louisans are renting theirs by the hour

Enter the market for renting private pools.

In the St. Louis area, 25 pools are listed for rent on Swimply, including one owned by Scott Schumaier, who lives in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

He rents out his 16-by-30-foot backyard pool for $60 an hour.

”Growing up, pools were a big part of my life. I was at a pool every single day. I like providing that experience to kids missing it now,” he said.

He said he’s rented out his pool about 20 times through Swimply, and another dozen or so through Facebook for children’s birthday parties or family gatherings.

His guests text him if they need to come into the house to use a bathroom. They wash hands before entering, and while inside they wear a mask.

He thinks he’ll continue renting it out, even when public pools reopen.

”Maybe the demand will be down, but it’s a unique experience and the people who are using it this year like the experience of a private pool,” Schumaier said.

A few days ago, he had a unique experience of his own: He hosted a video shoot for a rap song.