Wooden dice and gold-foiled playing cards. St. Louis is hotbed for fantastical, elaborate 'designer' games

Zeff moved back home to Clayton from New York, took out a loan to extend her advertising reach, and set her focus on her second baby, Million Dollar Doodle. The hustle has been worth it for the lifelong game fan.

Her Wing It predicaments — which players have to talk their way out of, earning points from a judge for creativity and presentation — sprung from late nights with her friends around the kitchen table. What if you were chased by carnivorous rabbits? What if you ran out of oxygen at a mermaid birthday party?

“Essentially, I decided I want to be weird for a living,” Zeff said.

Shane Myerscough, owner of Grey Fox Games in Fenton, focuses his efforts on “middleweights”: more involved than the fantastical scenes from Wing It but less intense than elaborate battles for control of the planet.

“How intimidating is it when you drop it on the table?” Myerscough said. “You have to make sure people love it. It’s not enough to like it, because the competition is fierce.”

Grey Fox sifts through more than a hundred design submissions a year, publishing about three. The games have to be fresh, but not so original that the learning curve is impossible to ascend.