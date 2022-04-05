 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workers at more than 50 Amazon warehouses in contact union after New York victory

Amazon's first US union overcomes hurdles, faces new ones

FILE - People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Amazon workers in Staten Island voted to unionize, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Amazon.com Inc. labor organizer Christian Smalls said on Tuesday more than 50 warehouses of the e-commerce giant in the U.S. reached out after its warehouse in New York City voted to form the first union at the company.

“Since we WON @amazonlabor has been contacted by workers in over 50 buildings Nationwide not including the several buildings overseas and counting,” Smalls, a former Amazon employee, said in a tweet.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Employees at Amazon’s fulfillment center in the borough of Staten Island secured a majority by voting 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), according to a count released on Friday by the National Labor Relations Board.  

