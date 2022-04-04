Workers at two more St. Louis-area Starbucks file for union elections

ST. LOUIS — A wave of unionization efforts sweeping Starbucks cafes across the country has reached south city.

Workers at two stores in the Cheltenham and Tower Grove South neighborhoods announced Monday they would file paperwork with the federal government calling for union elections, joining colleagues in Ladue and Bridgeton who filed last week.

The four groups join employees at more than 100 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned stores who have sought representation in recent months as a way to secure better pay and working conditions. Their push coincides with a tight labor market bolstering their bargaining power and a broader effort to grow union ranks amid a pandemic that has spotlighted the standing of lower-wage workers.

In a letter to the company Monday, the Northhampton store workers said the company is hurting workers with cuts to hours and failing to pay livable wages despite being "hugely profitable." The company posted profits of $4.2 billion for 2021, its second-highest year on record.

Starbucks opposes the unionization efforts here and elsewhere, saying they can serve employees better without an intermediary. Executives told investors earlier this month they are looking to do more to improve baristas’ work environment and listen to employees. It is currently boosting average pay for U.S. workers to $17 per hour, from $14 per hour.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.