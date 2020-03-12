World markets rout deepens as virus panic worsens

SINGAPORE — Asia’s stock markets were hammered on Friday as panic gripping world financial markets deepened and even safe-haven assets such as gold and bonds were ditched to cover losses in the wipeout.

Australia’s benchmark fell as much as 7% and is on track for its worst week on record. New Zealand’s index was last down more than 8%, its biggest ever intraday drop.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 7%, while in Korea the Kosdaq fell 8%, triggering a 20-minute trading halt.

Currency trading was erratic amid poor liquidity and a rush to secure financing in dollars, the world’s top funding currency.

After its worst crash since Black Monday in 1987 overnight, Dow futures are down about 1% in Asia, while S&P 500 futures are off 0.7%.

“There is a sense of fear and panic,” said James Tao, an analyst at stockbroker Commsec in Sydney, where phones at the high-value client desk rang non-stop.

“It’s one of those situations where there is so much uncertainty that no-one quite knows how to respond ... if it’s fight or flight, many people are choosing flight at the moment.”