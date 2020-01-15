World's Fair Donuts is open again with a familiar face behind the counter

Peggy Clanton hopes to come by the shop soon. Getting around is hard these days because she uses a walker, she said by phone on Wednesday.

She spent a week in the hospital after her fall and another four months in a nursing home, which she left at the end of November.

She's 75, and her husband is 79. When they decided to sell, she said a woman had offered them more money for the business than Bockman did.

But the woman had wanted to made some big changes — she had proposed selling breakfast sandwiches.

That was too much change for the Clantons.

"I wanted the neighborhood to have it the same as it had been for so many years," she said.

When they ran the shop, they awoke at 2 a.m., seven days a week. She said getting four hours of sleep was pretty normal.

She stays up later now, and sleeps later too. And she doesn't make doughnuts anymore.

"I sure do miss all the customers," Peggy Clanton said. "They're my family. I miss being there."

