World's Fair Donuts is open again with a familiar face behind the counter

ST. LOUIS — Not much had changed at World's Fair Donuts when it re-opened Wednesday with a new owner after being closed for six months — and that's the way people like it.
"We're doing the best we can to keep it the same," Jason Bockman, owner of Strange Donuts who bought the iconic Southwest Garden shop, said as he helped the steady stream of customers who started showing up at 5:15 a.m.
It's still cash-only.
There are no tables.
The doughnuts are made with the same recipes used by the previous owners, Terry and Peggy Clanton, who ran the shop at 1901 South Vandeventer Avenue for 43 years.
Bockman even found a way to keep Peggy Clanton behind the counter. Artist Daniel Burnett painted a mural of her face, surrounded by a frame of doughnuts with the words "St. Louis tradition," on a wall.
"It's Lewis and Clark and Peggy," said Bockman.
He lived a few blocks from the shop for years and understood its landmark status, as well as loyal customers' fondness for the Clantons.
"It's a neighborhood institution," said Amy McPherson, who works nearby and stopped in for coffee Wednesday.
She has been coming there for 30 years, and talking with Peggy Clanton was a highlight of each visit.
"She had a beat on the neighborhood," McPherson said.
The shop had been closed since July 16, the day after Peggy Clanton fell at her home and broke both hip sockets and her pelvis in three places.
Bockman bought the shop after the Clantons decided it was time to sell following the fall and the death of their son.
He made some upgrades to the building's plumbing, mechanical and electric systems. The building got some fresh paint and new drywall.
Prices went up by a dime — a doughnut costs 91 cents.
The coffee machine is new and serves the brew that Strange Donuts roasts.
"That's the only thing we imported," Bockman said.
There's a vegan doughnut offering now. And Bockman is selling World's Fair Donuts gear, such as shirts, hats and mugs.
For now, its hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Within a few years, he hopes it will be open 24 hours.
Verlinda Dixson, who has come to the store for 15 years, had worried it wouldn't re-open. She lives nearby and getting doughnuts there is a Saturday-morning family tradition.
"It's the best doughnuts in town," she said Wednesday.
Dan Boccabella of St. Louis left with iced-chocolate and banana-cream doughnuts. He stops in every couple weeks, saying the shop was unbeatable for its good, inexpensive, traditional doughnuts.
"I haven't had my fix in months," he said after snapping a photo with his phone of the new mural.
World's Fair Donuts sold out a few minutes after the ATM was hooked up. The banana cream pie doughnut was the last to go, just after 9 a.m.
"We thought we made enough doughnuts to last the day, but we didn't," Bockman said.
Peggy Clanton hopes to come by the shop soon. Getting around is hard these days because she uses a walker, she said by phone on Wednesday.
She spent a week in the hospital after her fall and another four months in a nursing home, which she left at the end of November.
She's 75, and her husband is 79. When they decided to sell, she said a woman had offered them more money for the business than Bockman did.
But the woman had wanted to made some big changes — she had proposed selling breakfast sandwiches.
That was too much change for the Clantons.
"I wanted the neighborhood to have it the same as it had been for so many years," she said.
When they ran the shop, they awoke at 2 a.m., seven days a week. She said getting four hours of sleep was pretty normal.
She stays up later now, and sleeps later too. And she doesn't make doughnuts anymore.
"I sure do miss all the customers," Peggy Clanton said. "They're my family. I miss being there."