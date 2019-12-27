World Wide Technology Raceway acquires adjacent golf course, Gateway National Golf Links

A Metro East race track now owns the golf course next door.
Operators of the Madison, Illinois, auto-racing venue, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, announced the acquisition Friday of the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links.
Terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.
The public, 220-acre course will continue to be managed by the same company, Walters Golf Management, and no interruptions will occur from the shift in ownership, according to the announcement. Any course reservations, for instance, would be unaffected.
