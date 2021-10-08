 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World Wide Technology's David Steward retires from Centene board
0 comments

World Wide Technology's David Steward retires from Centene board

{{featured_button_text}}

CLAYTON — David Steward retired this week from the Centene's board of directors, the Clayton-based health insurer announced Friday.

Steward, the founder of World Wide Technology, has served on the board since 2003. He said he stepped down in order to spend time with family and dedicate more time to other business interests.

"After nearly two decades on the Board, I believe it is time for me to step down and focus on family and business priorities and give someone new the opportunity to join this remarkable Board and continue the company's growth and positive impact on its members, state partners, employees and shareholders," Steward said in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: If pipeline closes, will St. Louisans face higher gas prices?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News