World Wide Technology's David Steward retires from Centene board

CLAYTON — David Steward retired this week from the Centene's board of directors, the Clayton-based health insurer announced Friday.
Steward, the founder of World Wide Technology, has served on the board since 2003. He said he stepped down in order to spend time with family and dedicate more time to other business interests.
"After nearly two decades on the Board, I believe it is time for me to step down and focus on family and business priorities and give someone new the opportunity to join this remarkable Board and continue the company's growth and positive impact on its members, state partners, employees and shareholders," Steward said in a statement.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
