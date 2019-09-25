The co-creators of Central West End's Yellowbelly have expanded their year-old restaurant with a new event space.
They had the name in mind for a long time: The Hideout. But it didn't seem to fit the restaurant they opened last year on the busy corner of Lindell Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, with its abundant windows and island theme.
For this new project, a private dining space tucked away beside Yellowbelly, it finally made sense.
Yellowbelly opened last year on Sept. 17. Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins featured a menu developed by celebrity chef and "Top Chef: All-Stars" champion Richard Blais
Howard and Wiggins also created Retreat Gastropub, a restaurant that opened in 2015 at 6 North Sarah Street, on the other side of the Central West End neighborhood. Retreat Gastropub made Ian Froeb's STL 100 last year.
Howard said the team was reluctant to simply expand Yellowbelly and wanted to create a space that could be used for a variety of purposes.
Lauren Wiggins, 30, who is married to Tim Wiggins, is the events manager for the new space.
Howard and Lauren Wiggins said the new space could accommodate things like guest chef events, happy hours, corporate lunches or graduation parties and bridal showers.
The Hideout and Yellowbelly are linked physically and thematically. Howard referred to Yellowbelly as "island-inspired," with the decor intended to create a laidback, relaxed atmosphere, and the Hideout continues that. The Hideout's ceiling is detailed with a pattern of ropes spanned across triangular frames, in keeping with Howard's ocean theme.
The 1,000-square foot space comfortably fits around 45 people, with its own bar and prep area. Food will be cooked in Yellowbelly's kitchen.