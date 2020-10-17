You can now rent a private AMC theater for just $99

(CNN) -- A crisp Benjamin Franklin can get you your own private AMC movie theater.

AMC Theatres joins a handful of cinemas letting customers rent out auditoriums for private screenings -- a growing trend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people. According to its website, rates start at $99, excluding tax, and increase to $349 depending on the movie, the theater's location and any other add-ons like food and drink. AMC's FAQ page lists renting a microphone to greet guests as an extra $100 charge, while more time to enter an auditorium, beyond the standard 15 minutes, will cost another $250.

It's part of the theater chain's effort to remain afloat this year as the Covid-19 pandemic contributes to record industry losses.

AMC's revenues fell by $941.5 million, down roughly 22% compared with $1.2 billion in the same quarter last year, according to a Security and Exchange Commission filing in June. In another filing, the world's largest theater chain could run out of money by the end of the year.

The company blames these losses on having shut its theaters to mitigate the spread of the virus.