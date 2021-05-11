‘You can’t go wrong with more data’: Illinois has the most detailed corporate diversity disclosures

But even among companies with incomplete filings there seemed to be little resistance to the disclosures. For instance at U.S. Cellular Corp. only two of fifteen directors provided their race on a form last July. The company did not make directors available to comment but a spokeswoman said for a more current filing, “100% of our members have self-identified.”

Phyllis Lockett, a director at exchange operator CME Group Inc., said that diversity disclosures should give some breakdown by race and ethnicity to help identify what groups might be missing. She said she did not mind being identified as a Black woman on a filing last August. “I am Black and I am a woman. There’s no secret there,” she said.

Ekta Singh-Bushell, who described herself as Indian American and is identified as Asian in a filing from Huron Consulting Group, said that disclosure must have details and nuance on directors’ skills, knowledge and experience to show they do more than “check the box” for gender or race

“To bring about sustainable and real, lasting change, the conversation should be, ‘Do we have the right representation to fulfill our highest purpose as a corporation?’” she asked.