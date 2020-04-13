You’re driving less, so your insurer is giving you money back. Here’s how much.

Major U.S. insurers are offering credit to auto and motorcycle policyholders following a decline in driving, as most Americans stay at home under widespread orders to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following is a list of companies that have offered to return premiums.

ALLSTATE CORP.

Allstate, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, said on Monday it would return more than $600 million in premiums to customers. Most customers will receive a “payback” of 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, the company said.

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE

The auto insurer said it would return a total of $200 million to auto insurance customers beginning in mid-April. Customers will receive $50 per vehicle covered by their policies, the company said.

AVIVA CANADA

Aviva Canada said it was offering $100 million in additional immediate relief measures to drivers, including options that would reduce insurance premiums. Customers who have stopped driving entirely could reduce their auto insurance premiums by up to 75%.

CHUBB