Ameren is seeking to increase revenue from its electricity rates by $316 million — a proposed hike that the St. Louis-based utility says would raise bills by $144 annually, for an average residential customer.

The company says the higher rates would be justified thanks to its ongoing investment in the region’s electric grid, and other factors, such as rising costs of capital.

But critics balk at the price tag, complaining Ameren shouldn’t be able to recover costs and profits associated with the company’s coal-fired power plants, its political lobbying efforts, legal costs tied to Clean Air Act violations, and even the use of customer rates to cover charitable donations when the St. Louis Blues score power play goals.

Ameren did not grant requests for an interview Wednesday, but said that its request accounts for “major upgrades to system reliability and resiliency, as well as investments to support our transition to cleaner energy,” according to a statement from the utility.

“We understand there is no good time to adjust electric rates and we’re committed to do what we can to keep rates as low as possible by spending wisely and cutting costs,” the company said.

Ameren first filed for the rate hike in August, which comes on the heels of a $220 million increase that went into effect less than a year ago. The Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates the state’s monopoly utilities, will hold public hearings about the company’s proposal Thursday in the St. Louis region. A noon hearing is set for the St. Charles County Administrative Building, and a 6 p.m. hearing will be held at the St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley Student Center.

Perhaps the biggest criticisms from watchdog groups center on the sheer size and timing of the rate increase sought by the utility, which represents an 11.6% jump in revenue. Consumer advocates are concerned about the financial burden an ensuing rate hike could place on customers — especially during a period of high inflation and rising interest rates.

“A double-digit rate increase even in the best of times can be considered grounds for ‘rate shock’ for many families,” wrote Geoff Marke, an economist for the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, which advocates for utility customers on matters before state regulators.

That sentiment was echoed by a host of organizations at a press conference last week — arguing that the move threatens to exacerbate the more than 50,000 disconnections for late payment that the company performed last year, and jeopardize vulnerable and low-income groups.

“I hope that Ameren Missouri can truly understand that utility insecurity is one of the primary contributors to homelessness, and that an increase of this nature will lead to placing a vast number of our veterans and region’s neighbors at risk,” said Bill Wallace, president and CEO of Missouri Veterans Endeavor, in a statement last week.

Burrowing into Ameren’s financial records, critics and watchdogs have raised questions about specific costs.

One example is whether Ameren should be allowed to charge customers for legal expenses related to its Rush Island Energy Center breaking the law. The coal-fired power plant is slated for an early retirement after years of ongoing Clean Air Act violations — an infraction that confronted Ameren with a court order to install expensive pollution controls , before the company proposed to retire the facility instead.

PSC staff recommends that Ameren not be allowed to pass along its political lobbying expenses, such as membership dues to groups like the Edison Electric Institute — an industry organization that has opposed air pollution regulations in the past.

And testimony filed on behalf of the Sierra Club argues that Ameren should be made to “identify ‘avoidable’ spending ahead of time,” particularly given performance issues and forced outages at certain coal units, and “cost-competitive replacement options available” — especially thanks to federal tax credits for clean energy.

Also questioned is Ameren’s sponsorship of the Power Play Goals for Kids program, an initiative stating that Ameren will donate $500 to a local children’s charity for each power play goal scored by the St. Louis Blues in the regular season. Marke described it as a “horribly inefficient way to help kids in need.”

More information about Thursday’s public hearings can be found at psc.mo.gov. Meanwhile, Ameren urges any customers struggling to pay their bills to look into its energy assistance programs and flexible payment options. Related information is available at AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.