Ameren is seeking to increase revenue from its electricity rates by $316 million — a proposed rate hike that the St. Louis-based utility says would raise bills by $12 per month for an average residential customer.

The company says the higher rates would be justified thanks to its ongoing investment in the electric grid, and other factors, such as rising costs of capital.

Ameren first filed for the rate increase in August. The Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates the state's monopoly utilities, will hold public hearings about the company's proposal Thursday in the St. Louis region.

A 6 p.m. hearing will be held at the St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley Student Center.

More information can be found on the PSC's website, at psc.mo.gov.

