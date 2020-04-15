Your #WFH questions, answered

“That this is actually ‘remote work.’ I’m not the first to say this, but the current situation is better understood as required working from home while managing the stress of a pandemic, economic meltdown and homeschooling.” — Lindsey Pollak, multigenerational work expert

“Remote workers don’t work as hard and can’t build effective relationships. Office workers are most effective. Because we can’t physically ‘see’ them, our perceptions/assumptions become real: They don’t work as hard, are probably doing laundry, working less than 40 hours.” — Jody Thompson

I really miss the people I work with? How do I casually connect with them?

“First, find out how colleagues prefer to communicate... Then, agree on how you will connect throughout periodically. Set reminders.” — Cali Williams Yost, CEO and founder of Flex+Strategy Group

“Consider establishing a weekly happy hour or a ‘lunch bunch.’ Take a break from work and discuss how you’re really doing in light of social distancing.” — John Seigenthaler, partner at Finn Partners

Too many Zoom and Teams chats these days! How can we communicate better virtually?