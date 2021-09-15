YouTube again removes a St. Louis County Council meeting recording over COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube has said it's misinformation policies generally bar content “that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s medical information about COVID-19.”

The WHO, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and St. Louis County public health officials all emphasize that vaccines are safe and effective.

Other speakers Tuesday claimed that COVID-19 vaccines regularly caused serious illness and death, by referring to the CDC and FDA’s VAERS system — Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System — which requires health care providers report any death after COVID-19 vaccination.

But the reports aren’t evidence of negative outcomes, the CDC and FDA say, because the system accepts any report of adverse events, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.

“A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC says.

Serious adverse reactions are exceedingly rare among the more than 380 million doses administered in the U.S. through Tuesday, according to the CDC.