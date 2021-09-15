YouTube again removes a St. Louis County Council meeting recording over COVID-19 misinformation

CLAYTON — YouTube on Wednesday blocked official video of a St. Louis County Council meeting that featured public testimony from dozens of people who made false or unproven claims that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe and ineffective.
A representative of YouTube was not immediately respond to a request for comment.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the streaming giant had blocked Tuesday night's council meeting recording for "violating YouTube's community guidelines," which covers COVID-19 misinformation, among other violations.
Last month, YouTube similarly blocked another St. Louis County Council meeting that had featured more than 40 angry members of the public speaking to the council, including one who called the vaccine a “bioweapon” and another who said asymptomatic spread doesn’t exist.
On Tuesday, several people speaking to the council made similar comments, alleging the vaccines are part of a conspiracy by "Big Pharma" and calling the vaccine a "DNA-altering experimental pilot" and a "bioweapon activated by 5G (wireless technology)."
YouTube has said it's misinformation policies generally bar content “that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s medical information about COVID-19.”
The WHO, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and St. Louis County public health officials all emphasize that vaccines are safe and effective.
Other speakers Tuesday claimed that COVID-19 vaccines regularly caused serious illness and death, by referring to the CDC and FDA’s VAERS system — Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System — which requires health care providers report any death after COVID-19 vaccination.
But the reports aren’t evidence of negative outcomes, the CDC and FDA say, because the system accepts any report of adverse events, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.
“A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC says.
Serious adverse reactions are exceedingly rare among the more than 380 million doses administered in the U.S. through Tuesday, according to the CDC.
In Missouri, more than 3.2 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHSS. More than 11,000 Missourians have died of complications related to COVID-19.
At Tuesday's meeting, the County Council approved a bill that requires county employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and get tested regularly.
