Zero rates, zero impact: Federal Reserve fails to calm markets

Five of its peers also joined up to offer cheap U.S. dollar funding for financial institutions facing stress in credit markets.

President Donald Trump, who has been haranguing the Fed to ease policy, called the move “terrific” and “very good news.”

The Fed’s rate cut combined with the promise of more bond-buying pushed U.S. 10-year Treasury yields down sharply as low as 0.63% from 0.95% late on Friday, though they were back up to 0.74% ahead of U.S. trading.

In Europe, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose to 9½ month highs at 0.74% and 0.93% respectively, up as much as 13 basis points on the day .

French 10-year yields also soared as much as 14 basis points to 3½ month highs at 0.14%, while Italian 10-year yields were up 17 basis points at 1.98% having briefly touched 2%.

“The momentum we’ve seen in the periphery is largely to do with the sentiment towards debt metrics in countries which after many, many years of quantitative easing and existing central bank support within the eurozone, are going into another fairly significant if not larger crisis than the one before,” said Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns.