Amdocs beats first-quarter earnings estimates

CHESTERFIELD — Amdocs Ltd. on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $299.6 million, or $2.28 a share.

That included a gain on the divestiture of Amdocs' OpenMarket business, which was sold Dec. 31. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, earnings came to $1.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

Amdocs posted revenue of $1.09 billion, up 4.3% from a year earlier and above Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.09 to $1.15.

Chief Executive Shuky Sheffer reported that sales momentum was strong, including new agreements with T-Mobile and Charter Communications.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Amdocs shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $73.08, a climb of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

