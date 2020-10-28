 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Belden rebounds to profit in third quarter
0 comments

Belden rebounds to profit in third quarter

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Belden plant in East Syracuse, N.Y.

A high-speed machine in Belden's East Syracuse, N.Y., plant produces PPC brand coaxial connectors at the rate of more than 5 million a month.

 Belden

CLAYTON — Belden Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $17 million, or 38 cents a share, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The loss in the third quarter of 2019 was due to a writeoff on discontinued operations.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and the discontinued operations, were 72 cents per share, which topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $475.8 million in the period, down 11% from a year earlier but enough to beat Street forecasts of  $446.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Belden expects per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 78 cents.

The company said it expects revenue of between $460 million and $485 million for the fourth quarter.

Belden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.62 a share, with revenue ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion.

Belden shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year.

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In about-face, Trump seeks to salvage parts of virus aid
U.S. Business

In about-face, Trump seeks to salvage parts of virus aid

In a barrage of tweets, Trump pressed for passage of these chunks of assistance, an about-face from his abrupt and puzzling move on Tuesday afternoon to abandon talks with a longtime rival, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The California Democrat has rejected such piecemeal entreaties all along.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports