Belden rebounds to profit in third quarter

CLAYTON — Belden Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $17 million, or 38 cents a share, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The loss in the third quarter of 2019 was due to a writeoff on discontinued operations.
Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and the discontinued operations, were 72 cents per share, which topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.
The communications equipment company posted revenue of $475.8 million in the period, down 11% from a year earlier but enough to beat Street forecasts of $446.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in December, Belden expects per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 78 cents.
The company said it expects revenue of between $460 million and $485 million for the fourth quarter.
Belden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.62 a share, with revenue ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion.
Belden shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year.
