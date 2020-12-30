Cash-strapped Americans ask Mnuchin where their promised stimulus payments are

Mixed messages from banks and the U.S. Treasury Department have caused confusion and frustration for millions of struggling Americans waiting for the government to deposit stimulus payments into their bank accounts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that $600 stimulus direct deposits could begin to arrive that evening prompting some banks to inform customers that their payments were on the way. But very few account holders said the money had hit their accounts as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Nobody with a real bank has received the stimmy,” complained one Twitter user, referring to one-time stimulus payments approved by Congress this month as part of a nearly $900 billion further rescue package to help Americans still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to industry sources, financial institutions have yet to receive the funds. They said Mnuchin was referring to the payment instructions the Treasury has begun sending to lenders, as opposed to the actual funds which are effective on Jan. 4. The payments will not be funded until then, though some account-holders may see the payments as pending or provisional before then, they said.