Centene beats earnings estimates
Centene planned expansion brings concern

Nearby buildings are reflected in the windows of the Centene Building in Clayton on Monday, June 6, 2016. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $568 million, or 97 cents a share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 a share, which beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents a share.

The healthcare company posted third-quarter revenue of $29.1 billion, up 53% from a year earlier and also topping Street forecasts.

Centene expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $109.8 billion to $111.4 billion.

Centene shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.

