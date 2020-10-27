Centene beats earnings estimates

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $568 million, or 97 cents a share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.26 a share, which beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents a share.
The healthcare company posted third-quarter revenue of $29.1 billion, up 53% from a year earlier and also topping Street forecasts.
Centene expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $109.8 billion to $111.4 billion.
Centene shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 39% in the last 12 months.
