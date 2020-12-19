Click, then drive: Last-minute U.S. holiday shoppers do curbside pickup

NEW YORK — Many U.S. holiday shoppers, wary of going into stores during the latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, went from their computers, phones or other devices to their cars on the Saturday before Christmas to make last-minute gift purchases and then drive to the store to pick them up.

Super Saturday is traditionally the busiest day of the year for holiday purchases, and this year online retail has been extra busy, and high-priority vaccine shipments have many Americans fretting that deliveries could be delayed this week.

U.S. retailers are expected to ring in record sales, with over 150 million American shoppers slated to buy holiday gifts Saturday online or in-store, up by more than 2 million from last year, the National Retail Federation said on Thursday.

As states enforce stricter mandates and consumers continue to avoid strolling through the local mall, most last-minute holiday shoppers will go online, the trade group said.

Many retailers have clocked record digital sales during the pandemic, overwhelming traditional shipping companies including FedEx, UPS and the USPS. Vaccine shipments are a priority now, and this week, delivery drivers in the Northeast must navigate snowy streets.

