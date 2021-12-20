Global merger and acquisition activity smashed all-time records to top $5 trillion in 2021

On Nov. 21, KKR made a bid approach for Italy’s biggest telecoms operator, Telecom Italia, valuing it at roughly $40 billion including net debt in what would rank as the biggest ever private equity buyout in Europe should it go ahead, and the second largest globally.

Easy availability of financing drove private equity deals, with volumes more than doubling from last year to a record $985.2 billion, according to Dealogic.

“Investors are deploying cash at an unprecedented pace which means that, on a global basis, asset valuations have peaked to historic levels,” said Luigi de Vecchi, chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa banking capital markets advisory at Citigroup.

“The question is whether the prices being paid now will continue to make sense over time.”

Pressured to make their businesses greener and more climate-friendly, company executives have been hunting for targets with the right climate credentials.

“Along with technology and digital transformation, sustainability is here to stay and is a key focus for most boardrooms,” said Citi’s de Vecchi.

Bumper payday